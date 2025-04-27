Delta Defections: Ten APC governors, Ganduje, Oshiomhole arrive Asaba

By Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA – Preparations are in top gear for the reception of Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, and his predecessor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, into the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, along with nine other APC governors, has arrived in Asaba for the event.

Other governors already in Asaba include Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State, Bassey Otu of Cross River State, Monday Okpebholo of Edo State, Ahmed Usman Ododo of Kogi State, Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, Dikko Radda of Katsina State, and Mohammed Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State.

It was also gathered that the National Chairman of the APC, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, and Senator Adams Oshiomhole have arrived in the state capital.

At the time of filing this report, other APC governors were still being expected.