Home » Aviation » Delta Air Lines Reports Strong Profitability Despite Economic Uncertainty in Q1 2025
Aviation

April 12, 2025

Delta Air Lines Reports Strong Profitability Despite Economic Uncertainty in Q1 2025

Delta Air Lines Reports Strong Profitability Despite Economic Uncertainty in Q1 2025

American carrier, Delta Air Lines, has said its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 showed solid profitability despite a challenging economic climate.

The airline said it generated $14.0 billion in operating revenue for the March quarter, with operating income totalling $569 million and a pre-tax income of $320 million.

Delta’s operating margin stood at 4.0 per cent, while earnings per share came in at $0.37.

The airline also reported a healthy $2.4 billion in operating cash flow and made $531 million in debt and lease payments, bringing total debt and finance lease obligations down to $15.8 billion by the end of the quarter.

Looking ahead to the second quarter, Delta projects profitability in the range of $1.5 to $2 billion. However, due to ongoing economic volatility, the airline has chosen not to issue a revised full-year outlook at this time.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.