Defection to APC: Oborevwori, Okowa created political tsunami not seen before — Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu

…More govs ‘ll move — Oborevwori; Our decision for the good of Deltans — Okowa

…Defection of high-profile politicians, govs widely exaggerated, has no electoral value — El-Rufai

By Dapo Akinrefon, Etop Ekanem, Bashir Bello, Ochuko Akuopha & Shina Abubakar

ASABA— AS the defection from Delta State, one of the traditional strongholds of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, continues to stir debates in the polity, President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, said a political tsunami which saw Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, his predecessor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, and the PDP structure defect to the All Progressives Congress, APC, has never happened in the country.

He spoke on a day former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, dismissed the relevance of high-profile defection of politicians, describing same as widely exaggerated and doesn’t add any electoral value.

Tinubu’s declaration came at the official defection of Governor Oborevwori and other PDP members in the state to the APC held at the Cenotaph in Asaba, Delta State.

The defections of Oborevwori, Okowa and other major PDP stakeholders ended the almost 26-year reign of the party in the state.

Among those present to receive the decampees were Vice-President Kashim Shettima, who represented the President; National Chairman of the APC, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje; Governors Hope Uzodinma (Imo), Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti), Bassey Otu (Cross-River), Monday Okphebholo (Edo), Ahmed Ododo (Kogi), Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq (Kwara), Mai Mala Buni (Yobe), Dikko Radda (Kastina) and Mohammed Yahaya (Gombe).

Also present were former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege; Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Olorogun Festus Keyamo; Senators Ned Nwoko, Joel Onowakpo-Thomas and Ede Dafinone, among others.

Addressing the crowd, Tinubu said: “What can be greater than the promise of this day? This is a political tsunami of unimaginable proportions that has never happened in the history of the South-South and this country.

“A political tsunami of this proportion, where all the members of the upper chamber of the National Assembly are in the APC, has never happened.

“So many members of the House of Representatives, the governor, his entire cabinet and 500 councillors across the 25 local government areas of this great state. What testimony do you have greater than this?

“The true measure of a political party lies not merely in the industry, the very name of its members, but in the conviction. It is, in fact, among those who once stood across from them.

“This vindication is even more fundamental when those who once saw us as outsiders and opponents crossed the lines of difference to become part of the enduring family we have built. “

He commended the immediate past governor of the state, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, for the “wonderful” relationship that existed between him and his successor, describing him as a great leader.

More govs’ll move — Oborevwori

While justifying his movement to the APC, Governor Oborevwori said the movement was not only for them in Delta State.

Oborevwori, who was quick to add that other opposition governors will soon join the APC, said: “It is a statement and I believe that other governors will join. It is a movement and when you have a movement, you cannot fail.

“This is Delta State; Delta cannot carry last. We have been in opposition for almost 10 years; do we need that? Mr. President has supported us, he has shown us love; we cannot face him in 2027 and work against him.

“That love that he has shown to us in Delta State, we must reciprocate. We cannot do that in our old party, we have to be inside to do it and do it well.”

The governor also doused speculations that the APC in Delta State was factionalised.

“I want to assure our national chairman because there are things people say in the newspapers, that there is confusion and faction. As I have come, there will be no more faction again.

“Let me tell you, APC is not like PDP. Let me tell you, the governor takes charge and we are taking charge. Whether the faction of Ovie Omo-Agege or that of Festus Keyamo, I don’t believe in any faction.

‘’Everybody must queue and unite to move the state forward for the benefit of the state and bring development and peace to Delta State and Nigeria.”

Our decision was for good of Deltans — Okowa

In his remarks, immediate past governor of the state, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, said their decision to dump the PDP for APC is for the common good of the people.

He explained that his defection to the APC was motivated by the desire to connect the state to the seat of power in Abuja.

Okowa said: “When the news broke on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, that we have decided to change our path, people wondered why.

“One thing is very important in the history of a people; there is always a time to change their path for the common good of the people and whatever decision we took was based on that common good and the need to change our path in the interest of the state.

“As I did tell people on that day, it was not about me; it was not about the governor but the fact that there is need for us to connect to Abuja. That goodwill that we see in Abuja to which Delta State is a large contributor, there is a need to connect to it.”

It’s a political legacy —Ganduje

Receiving the governor and other decampees into the APC fold, the National Chairman of the party, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, while describing the occasion as a historic one, said: “This occasion today is a political legacy laid by the governor of Delta State.

“I thank President Tinubu for providing good leadership in Nigeria that has greatly added value to our dear party, the APC. This added value is attracting other political parties to be attracted to our great party.

“Our core value in the APC is progressive leadership, and coincidentally, from what we are seeing on the ground in respect of your programmes and projects, you are a progressive governor, so we are welcoming you for coming home.”

Earlier in his remarks, Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, Governor Hope Uzodimma, commended Oborevwori for the infrastructural development of the state, saying that what the APC is known for what the governor is already doing in Delta State.

Ogboru welcomes decampees to APC

On his part, the 2019 governorship candidate of the APC, Chief Great Ogboru, welcomed the decampers, describing it as a historic move not only for APC but also for the state.

Ogboru, in a statement, said the decision of the governor and others to defect to APC signified a turning point in Delta State’s political history.

He said; “I welcome Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, former governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, and other political heavyweights of PDP to Delta APC.

“This is a defining moment for Delta State and Nigeria. It signifies a turning point in our state’s political history because Oborevwori’s decision will further reunite our people and fasten development and progressive governance in the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

“With Delta State aligning with the party at the centre, it is certain that a new chapter has been set for greater collaboration, impactful governance and a more inclusive political process.

‘’This synergy between the federal government and Delta State will ensure significant benefits to our people in Delta State in terms of infrastructure and human capital development.

“Together, we will build the Delta State of our dreams and write a new chapter in Delta State’s political history. Together, we shall steer the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu to greater heights. Together, we will work tirelessly to achieve greatness for Delta State and Nigeria.”

Defection of high profile politicians, govs widely exaggerated, has no electoral value — El-Rufai

Meanwhile, former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has described the recent defection of high profile politicians in the country as widely exaggerated and doesn’t add any electoral value.

El-Rufai, who stated in an interview with newsmen in Kano State yesterday, said the defection of a high profile politician or governor doesn’t determine election results.

He said: “As far as I’m concerned, the defection of high profile politicians is not the issue. These high level defections are widely exaggerated. It’s good for headlines. It’s good to sell your media.

“But on the ground politically, if you don’t have the people, you can have as high a profile as possible. You are nothing.

“We want to return politics to the people, not to godfathers, not to high profile politicians. We want to return politics and political decision making to the people that have the vote. That’s the objective of the SDP.

“The fact that one governor from PDP has defected and so on, it’s nothing. We are not looking at governors, we are trying to offer Nigeria and Nigerian voters an alternative.

“A governor has only one vote. Nigerians have many more votes than one governor or 36 governors. It doesn’t matter if you collect 36 governors, if the people of Nigeria say we are not with you, it’s over.

“The president had a sitting governor and he lost Lagos. So what is the value of a governor? I was the governor of Kaduna State, I fought hard to deliver the president in my state, but I lost.

“Governors don’t determine election results, the people do. This is what many Nigerians forget.’’

The two-term former governor, however, said he joined the Social Democratic Party, SDP because of its potential to provide credible alternative to the APC, and People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

He said both parties had been pocketed by some persons and also ravaged by crisis but noted that Nigerians are yearning for something different.

“I believe very strongly that the SDP provides the potential to recreate a major political party. But with the support of some of the opposition groups, we will not get all. But most importantly, the people of Nigeria need a credible alternative.

‘’I use the phrase credible alternative very, very carefully because PDP had run the country for 16 years. Nigerians know what it is, even though it’s a long time. Many may have forgotten. APC has run the country for 10 years. And most people want something different. Most people want a new brand of politics, a new style of governance, and new faces.

“I believe SDP can be the party that gives that alternative to Nigerians, a party that is not controlled by anyone, that is not pocketed by anyone, a party that will provide a level playing field to any person who wants to aspire for leadership, either in the party or in the government. Okay?

‘’What has destroyed political parties in Nigeria is lack of internal democracy and godfatherism. We want to eliminate that in SDP.

“The APC started well but has ended up being pocketed by one or two people. We want to avoid that. So we want a party that no one owns, that no one controls. And the SDP has that pedigree and history.

“If all the major opposition groups go into that party as equal partners and invite Nigerians that want real change to join the party, and we have different rules of engagement, no godfathers, no impositions, competition for every position, I think we will give Nigerians an opportunity to join a party they can claim is their own, not somebody’s own,” El-Rufai stated.

El-Rufai, who was also former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, said they were currently at the point of building the party, adding that the target is to woo and register three million electorates in Kano State.