Dear Bunmi, my ex is dating my sister!

Dear Bunmi, I met my boyfriend at the university. We were together throughout, until I was posted to another state for my Youth Service.

Before the end of my service, I learned my boyfriend was dating my sister. And he confirmed this when I called him to find out.

No matter how hard I try, I can’t understand why these two people, close to me, could betray me in this horrible way.

Dear Bunmi, can you explain why this happened? I am gutted.

Offiong, by e-mail.

Dear Offiong,

Unfortunately, there is no explanation for why your man betrayed you. Except to say he was probably already drifting away from the time when he got together with your sister.

Neither is there any explanation as to why your sister betrayed you, except to say that, sometimes, jealousy makes relatives do the most awful things.

What I can ‘make sense of’ is why you feel so gutted. You’ve been betrayed twice, and you’ve lost not only a partner but a sister.

One thing you must remember is that none of this is your fault. They’ve both behaved terribly, but that doesn’t mean you’re worth nothing or deserve to be rejected in this way.

You need to get past this and put it behind you – otherwise, you will let them destroy your life. Believe me, there are more decent people out there.

