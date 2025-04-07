Customs issues 1st B’Odogwu Pre-Arrival Assessment Report

Customs

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has issued the first Pre-Arrival Assessment Report (PAAR) under the B’Odogwu, the Unified Customs Management System.

Spokesman of the Service, Abdullahi Maiwada (ACP), in a statement issued on behalf of the Comptroller-General, Mr. Adewale Adeniyi, in Abuja, at the weekend, declared that the development marked a significant milestone in Customs’ commitment to technology-driven trade reforms.

His words, “This achievement follows the recent strategic engagement between the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, and the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso, where both institutions reaffirmed their commitment to seamless trade processes, enhanced revenue collection, and improved financial integration.

“The B’Odogwu system, developed as an indigenous replacement for the Nigeria Integrated Customs Information System (NICIS II), is designed to modernise Customs operations, enhance efficiency in trade documentation, and strengthen inter-agency collaboration. During the pilot phase at Port and Terminal Multi-Services Limited (PTML) Customs Area Command and beyond, stakeholders, including other government agencies, were actively engaged to ensure a smooth transition.

“The issuance of the first PAAR under B’Odogwu marks the beginning of a nationwide rollout aimed at streamlining customs procedures and enhancing trade facilitation.”

Maiwada added that the Service remained committed to ensuring that all necessary approvals and integrations with financial institutions, including Authorized Dealer Banks (ADBs), were completed to enable seamless foreign exchange transactions and trade-related payments.

He said, “The NCS, under the leadership of the Comptroller General of Customs Bashir Adewale Adeniyi and his management team, appreciates the support of all stakeholders and urges the trading community to embrace the B’Odogwu platform for a more efficient, transparent, and technology-driven Customs processes”