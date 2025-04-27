Curses are not ordinary and don’t come accidentally — Babasebioba

By Alifia Sunday

The Lord Mayor, His Eminence, Apostle Solomon Moses Mustapha (Babasebioba) has urged believers to pray against curses that are capable of slowing down their success in life.

He said: “Curse makes one not to achieve anything meaningful in life. Curses could make you not to enjoy the fruit of your labour. Rachel never stayed to enjoy her children.”

According to him, the blood of Jesus shed on the cross of Calvary has terminated all curses. He took all curses to the cross and at his resurrection, liberation has come upon the people.

“There is power in the blood of Jesus Christ. The blood of Jesus has destroyed every curse in your life as a Christian. There are curses that never allow one to enjoy the fruit of his labour, curses that make people to struggle with no rest of mind. Curses that cause people to labour without blessings are not ordinary but by the virtue of his blood and resurrection power, they are crushed in Jesus name”

Rachel was cursed in the Bible

“Curses are not ordinary and don’t come accidentally. In the Bible, a curse is not simply a wish for harm but a pronouncement of the consequences of disobedience or sin. Curses are often associated with breaking covenants or failing to fulfill obligations to God or others. While the Bible uses the term “curse” to describe consequences, it’s not always a direct punishment from God, but rather the natural outflow of actions or choices that go against God’s will.

You must enjoy the fruit of your labour and particularly, your children. In Proverbs 26:2 , it states:”Like a fluttering sparrow or a darting swallow, an undeserved curse does not come to rest.” This proverb essentially says that a curse uttered without cause is ineffective; it’s as fleeting and powerless as the birds it compares to. I don’t know why a curse is raging over you or where it comes from but by the name of Jesus, it comes to an end today.

We heard how Rachael got husband and what she faced before she put to bed, the crisis she faced before her second child, and how she died after she delivered the second child. What really killed her and other issues are part of our discussion today.

In Genesis 31:31-32, Jacob, after fleeing Laban, explained his actions.

Jacob told Laban, “Because I was afraid, for I said, ‘Perhaps you would take your daughters from me by force.'”. This revealed Jacob’s fear of Laban’s potential violence towards his family, especially his wives, Rachael and Leah.

In Genesis 31:32:

Jacob stated: “With whomever you find your gods, do not let him live.”. This phrase highlights Jacob’s strong condemnation of anyone who would steal or possess Laban’s household gods. However, Jacob is unaware that it was Rachael who had taken the gods.

Curses could start from where you stole from. You might say such is too small. Curses could be rained on what you called minor stealing. Cures killed Rachael, curse destroyed entire generation. It makes one not to achieve good result in life. It could also make you not to enjoy the fruits of your labour. Rachael never stayed to enjoy her children. At this level, l pray for all parents that the world and your enemies will not snatch your children from you in Jesus name.

However , the blood of Jesus on the cross of Calvary has terminated all curses. He took all curses to the cross and at his resurrection, liberation came upon us.John 11:25-26: “Jesus said to her, ‘I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die; and whoever lives by believing in me will never die.

Romans 6:4: says “Therefore we have been buried with him through baptism into death, that just as Christ was raised from the dead by the glory of the Father, we too may live a new life.”. This verse connects baptism, a symbolic death, to the resurrection, highlighting how believers share in Christ’s risen life and experience a new beginning.

The verse that speaks of Jesus taking our curses to the cross is Galatians 3:13. This verse states, “Christ redeemed us from the curse of the law by becoming a curse for us—for it is written, ‘Cursed is everyone who is hanged on a tree’.

By his resurrection power, both known and unknown curses have been destroyed and now your freedom has come.

When you pray, curses can be averted for you to eat the fruit of your labour .The verse about “eating the fruit of your labour” is from Psalm 128:2. It states:”You will eat the fruit of your labour; blessings and prosperity will be yours”. This verse is often associated with the idea that hard work and obedience to God lead to blessings and positive outcomes. So, averting curses through fervent prayer is crucial.

Because of the covenant of the resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ, freedom has come upon you. There is power in the resurrection and as we believe, we will be transformed.