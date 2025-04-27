C&S 50th anniversary: Worshippers task Christians on oneness

By Olayinka Ajayi

The organisers of 50th anniversary of the Cherubim and Seraphim Unification Church (Worshippers) have called on Christians across Nigeria to emulate the love of Jesus Christ by living in oneness and love.

Speaking during the novelty match and free medical outreach of the church to mark its golden jubilee, themed: ‘Honouring God for the past, embracing the future’, Chairman of the 50th anniversary planning committee, Senior Apostle Oluwafemi Awoyemi, while thanking God for His faithfulness, said, “It’s a journey of 50 years, and for a spiritual family, God has kept us together. It is natural for us to celebrate God’s faithfulness upon our lives. We started by the beach front and today, we have 21 parishes across the nation and even outside Nigeria. So it’s an indication of how God has been good to us.

“We want to be sure that our aging community are taken care of, secondly, because of societal pressure as a faith-based community, we do not undermine regular medical checkup and on the sport, we just want to gather and have fun as one family.”

He further urged Christians to go back to the basics of love that Jesus preached.

“Christ emphasized it, that they maybe one, living together in oneness. For all churches I would advice that they increase the bonding.”

On his part, the Director of Publicity of Senior Apostle Chris Pemu, described the event as an epic event that has never been held in the history of the church.

“I am proud to be part of it. It is a show of love and oneness. We have about six parishes represented here.”

Also speaking, the woman leader of the church, Special Apostolic M,other Christiana Omolaolu, urged churches in Nigeria to join hands in praying to God to lead our leaders right.

“The situation in the country now is something else. Let us come together as one to pray to God to comfort us.”

The medical outreach involved comprehensive tests on urinary tract infection,liver disease, urine acidity, blood infection, glucose/fasting sugar/blood sugar, malaria,fats, HIV, blood pressure hepatitis B&C, urine and kidney function among others. The Worshippers also engaged in exercises and novelty football match to foster and keep fit