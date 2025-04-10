Crude oil price crashes, puts 2025 FG revenue target in jeopardy

•Fuel price sets to go down — Marketers

By Udeme Akpan

THE price of Bonny Light, Nigeria’s premium oil grade, yesterday, dropped by 5.09 percent to $59.62 per barrel in the global market at the backdrop of the on-going ripples created by the tariff war that has followed the series of tariff hikes announced by the United States of America early this week.

The oil price was also hit by the decision of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies to increase oil production by 411,000 barrels per day (bpd) in May, 2025.

Experts said the development would negatively impact the nation’s N54.99 trillion 2025 budget, which is based on oil price of $75 per barrel and 2.06 million barrels per day (bpd).

This indicates a massive setback in terms of price and output as the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, NUPRC, puts the output, including Condensate at 1,671,953 bpd in February 2025.

In an interview with Vanguard, Chief Executive Officer, Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise, CPPE, Dr. Muda Yusuf, said: “This is a serious problem as we have just completed the first quarter of the year. We have three more quarters to go, meaning that we have serious issues in our hands, if the situation persists.

“It poses a very serious challenge to our economic management team. First, it poses a risk to our revenue. Second, it poses a risk to our exchange rate. Our economy is dependent to foreign exchange earnings. The low oil price would put pressure on foreign exchange earnings. We all know the implications on a weak exchange rate on the economy.”

However, findings by Vanguard indicated that the low crude oil prices may culminate in low prices of petroleum products in the domestic market.

The findings showed that major players in Nigeria’s downstream sector would announce a reduction in the prices of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, also known as petrol.

In an interview with Energy Vanguard, the Chairman of the Lagos State Chapter of Petroleum Products Retail Outlet Owners Association of Nigeria, PETROAN, Ehimen Joseph, said: “This should be expected in a deregulated market. If the fall in crude oil prices persists for a while, it would impact developments in the value chain.”

Similarly, another operator, who pleaded anonymity, said: “Everything is pointing towards pump price reduction this week. One of the nation’s refineries has stopped printing its petrol tickets.

“There are claims there would be a petrol price review before Tuesday. All those who paid for the program are likely to get a discount on the new price, and then tickets will be issued.

“This is a reflection of the general fall in the prices of crude oil in the international market. Crude oil prices started falling after the Organisation of Oil Producing Countries and its allies, also known as OPEC+ decided to increase oil output by 410,000 barrels per day starting in May 2025.”

According to petroleum price.ng, the depot prices of Mainland, A.Y.M and Ever have dropped to N918 per litre from N920 and N919 from N920 per litre, respectively.

Also, the depot prices of Prudent, Eterna and Soroman have dropped to N912 from N913 per litre, N897 from N900 per litre and N915 from N916 per litre, respectively.

Meanwhile, in a report, OPEC stated: “The eight OPEC+ countries, which previously announced additional voluntary adjustments in April and November 2023, namely Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, UAE, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria, and Oman, met virtually on 3 April 2025, to review global market conditions and outlook”.