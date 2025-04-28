Crisis: We know our enemies within Osun PDP — Adeleke

Gov Ademola Adeleke of Osun State.

By Shina Abubakar

OSOGBO—FOLLOWING the recent resignation of the House of Representatives member, Mr Wole Oke, from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State disclosed that he is aware of party members working against his re-election.

While assuring party members of his commitment to delivering dividends of democracy to the people in the state, he sought PDP members’ loyalty.

The governor, in a statement by his spokesperson, Mr Olawale Rasheed calmed nerves over Oke’s resignation, saying the party has not lost any genuine supporters.

The statement reads: “We know how we got to Government House and we know those God used to make it possible.

“We know those who worked openly or silently to stop us. We also know those who opposed us then but have now embraced our good governance mantra. We equally have a verified list of those who opposed us in 2022 and are still on the same line till now.

“My assurance to party members is that the PDP of 2025 now has an expanded membership base with so many decampees from the opposition. We have increased in strength and support. We have not lost any genuine supporters of our project from 2022 till date. Our good work has also gained us more supporters, partners and men of goodwill across party lines.

“Our administration treats all federal Constituencies fairly. A particular federal constituency has three critical portfolios in my cabinet. Our infra plan benefits all corners of the state. Our local content programmes spread opportunities to all and sundry. We run a truly pan-Osun government.

“As a government that is delivering on all fronts, we have the goodwill of the people. So, we must avoid distraction and continue to target grassroots mobilisation. Within the context of rule of law, we will soon resolve the face-off within the local government system.

“We must sustain our democratic patience to ensure the prevalence of the genuine choice of our people at the grassroots.

“I must express my appreciation to groups and individuals who are endorsing us for a second term and who are pledging solidarity, loyalty and commitment to the PDP. Our members should be rest assured that we remain focussed and dedicated to sustaining a strong PDP and a pro-people governance in Osun State.”