CPC bloc will continue to support Tinubu’s administration — Datti replies Malami

…Says Ex-AGF Does Not Speak for CPC

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The National Vice Chairman (North West) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Garba Datti Muhammad, has called on the former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), to refrain from making disparaging remarks about leaders of the defunct Congress for Progressives Change (CPC), one of the legacy parties that merged to form the APC.

Datti, who also chairs the board of the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA), emphasized that the CPC bloc remains committed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, reiterating its continued support in line with former President Muhammadu Buhari’s stance.

This clarification follows the recent defection of former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai — a former CPC member — to the Social Democratic Party (SDP), which had sparked speculation about potential defections among other CPC-aligned members of the APC.

However, former President Buhari has publicly reaffirmed his loyalty to the APC and expressed support for President Tinubu’s government. Similarly, prominent CPC figures have also dismissed claims of any plan to leave the party, emphasizing their commitment to the current administration.

Key CPC stakeholders, including former Nasarawa State Governor, Sen. Tanko Al-Makura; former House of Representatives Speaker and Katsina Governor, Hon. Aminu Bello Masari; former Education Minister, Malam Adamu Adamu; and former lawmaker, Hon. Faruk Adamu Aliyu, have all expressed continued allegiance to the APC.

Responding to Malami’s statement suggesting that CPC bloc leaders should only speak for themselves, Hon. Datti, in a statement issued Sunday in Abuja, said Malami is not in a position to question the legitimacy of CPC leaders’ contributions or representation.

“It is concerning to see comments attempting to undermine the efforts of individuals who played central roles in building the CPC and later, the APC. Leaders like Al-Makura and Masari have demonstrated their political value through their records and electoral success,” Datti said.

He also noted that Malami had sought to contest the 2023 Kebbi State governorship election but eventually withdrew, suggesting a limited political base.

Datti, who served as CPC Caucus Leader in the House of Representatives from 2011 to 2015, alleged that some individuals had opposed President Tinubu’s candidacy during the 2023 presidential election but are now seeking relevance within the party.

He added that despite previous internal divisions, Tinubu remained loyal to the APC and is now leading an inclusive government in which CPC-affiliated individuals hold key positions.

“For the record, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen; Governors Umaru Bago (Niger State) and Dikko Radda (Katsina State); and several ministers including Malam Balarabe Lawal Abbas, Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, Hannatu Musawa, and Hadiza Bala Usman, all trace their political roots to the CPC,” he said.

Datti concluded by reaffirming the bloc’s continued support: “We are fully aligned with President Tinubu’s leadership and remain steadfast in our commitment to the APC.”