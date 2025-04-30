Court to rule on Gani Adams’ N5bn defamation case against Igboho July 3

By Adeola Badru

An Oyo State High Court in Ibadan has scheduled a judgment date for July 3, 2025, in the N5 billion defamation lawsuit brought by Chief Gani Adams, the Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, against Yoruba activist Chief Sunday Adeyemo, commonly known as Igboho.

The case, registered as M/1006/2024, is being heard by Justice O.T. Ademola-Salami in Court 15, Iyaganku, Ibadan. Adams, who also serves as the National Coordinator of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), claimed that Igboho’s actions have harmed him in his official capacity, prompting his demand for damages amounting to N5 billion.

Adams alleged that Igboho illegally recorded a private phone conversation between him and another individual without consent, thereby violating his right to privacy as outlined in Section 37 of the 1999 Constitution.

In his suit, Adams sought a declaration that such surreptitious recordings are unlawful and unconstitutional.

During the proceedings on Wednesday, Adams’ attorney, Sikiru Akinrele, argued for the enforcement of his client’s fundamental rights and requested that the court grant all the reliefs sought.

Conversely, Igboho’s counsel, Mr Junaid Sanusi, countered the application, presenting a counter affidavit and a written address in support of his position.

Sanusi contended that the applicant failed to personally sign the affidavit supporting his claims, which he argued is a legal requirement.

He also challenged the validity of the phone-tapping allegations, urging the court to dismiss Adams’ case and award costs in favour of his client.

The court concluded the session by adjourning the case until July 3, 2025, when it will deliver its judgment.