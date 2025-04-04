Court stops Police, SSS from inviting, arresting, detaining Rivers COS, Ehie

RIVERS—A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt yesterday restrained the Inspector-General of Police and Director-General, State Security Service, SSS, their men, privies, and agents from arresting, inviting, or detaining the Chief of Staff to suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, Mr. Edison Ehie.

Other defendants in the suit are the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, the Nigeria Police Force, the Police Service Commission, State Director, SSS Rivers State and SSS.

Trial judge, Justice I. Igwe, in his ruling, yesterday, said: “After hearing Damian Okoro, SAN, counsel for the claimant and no appearance for the defendants, it is hereby ordered ad follows:

*That leave be and is hereby granted to the claimant to issue and serve the writ of summons and all other relevant processes in this suit for service on the 1st, 3rd, 4th, 5th and 7th defendants out of jurisdiction of this court and in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory through their respective addresses as stated in the motion paper.

*That the writ and its accompanying processes shall in line with Section 98 of the Sheriffs and Civil Procedures Act be marked as a concurrent writ for service out of jurisdiction in Abuja, Federal Capital Territory, FCT. That it is further ordered that leave be and is hereby also granted to the claimant to serve the writ of summons and all other relevant processes in this suit on the 1st, 3rd, 4th, 5th and 7th defendants

by substituted means to wit: by post through Red Star Express Courier service to the said 1st, 3rd, 4th, 5th and 7th defendants’ addresses at Abuja in their respective addresses as stated in the motion papers and filing in court evidence of such post and delivery of the said processes.

That an order of interim injunction be and is hereby issued restraining the defendants by themselves or by their agents, servants, assigns, privies or whosoever from further inviting, demanding the appearance of the claimant at their respective offices in Abuja or anywhere else or harassing, intimidating, arresting or detaining the claimant in connection with the alleged arson on the hallowed chambers of the Rivers State House of Assembly which occurred on March 29, 2023, on account of the statement made on or about March 27, 2025, or thereafter or however, by Dr. George Nwaeke, the former Head of Service of the Government of Rivers State or on account of any statement made by anyone whosoever, wheresoever or whensoever, pending the hearing of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction.

*That both parties are hereby directed to maintain the status quo ante litem as at March 30, 2025, pending the hearing of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction.

*That the claimant shall enter into an undertaking in the sum of N2million only, to indemnify the defendants if the substantive motion turns out to be frivolous.

*That the substantive case is adjourned to April 30, 2025, for the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction.