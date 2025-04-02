Court restrains Abia govt from appointing new judges

Abia Gov Alex Otti

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA – A Federal High Court sitting in Umuahia, Abia State, has restrained the Abia State Government and her agents from engaging in a fresh process for the appointment of new judges in the state.

The order followed an application brought by two litigants questioning the state government’s effort to engage in a fresh process in the appointment of 10 new judges.

Abia State Judicial Service Commission, in 2022, shortlisted candidates for appointment as Judges in the Abia State Judiciary.

The candidates on October 17, 2022, attended an interview conducted by the National Judicial Council.

The candidates were also said to have been screened by the Department of State Security, DSS, and were awaiting official announcement as Judges before some people instituted a suit which stalled the process.

The state government had jettisoned the 2022 exercise and began a fresh process which angered the 2022 shortlisted applicants.

Uzoamaka Uche Ikonne and Victoria Okey Nwokeukwu had for themselves, and on behalf of the 2022 shortlisted candidates for the appointment as Judges of Abia State Judiciary, dragged the Abia State Judicial Service Commission, the Chief Judge of the state, the Attorney General and eight others before the court.

The plaintiffs sought an interim order of the court directing the plaintiffs and the defendants to maintain the status quo in the suit pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction in the suit.

The plaintiffs also prayed to the court for any further order or other orders as the court may deem fit to make in the circumstance.

After reading the affidavit of urgency in support of the motion ex parte deposed to by the 1st plaintiff, Uzoamaka Uche Ikonne; and the submission of the counsel for the plaintiffs, Obinna Nkume, the court presided by Justice S. B. Onu ordered all parties to the suit to maintain status quo ante bellum pending the hearing and determination of the plaintiffs’ motion on notice.

The court also ordered that the plaintiffs shall enter into an undertaking as to damages if the order ought not to have been made.

Speaking after the court ruling, U. U Amadi, who described himself as a concerned citizen of Abia State said until the process of appointment of Judges is insulated from executive interferences and influence, the administration of justice will be in jeopardy.