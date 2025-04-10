Court dissolves 6 year-old marriage over battery

A Customary Court in Kaduna on Thursday dissolved a 6-year-old marriage between a 37-year-old businesswoman, Hannah and her husband Caleb Williams, on the grounds of battery and threat to life.

Delivering his judgment, Judge Dauda John ordered the dissolution of the marriage after concluding that the union had broken down irretrievably.

“No one should be forced to stay in a toxic marriage, and the wife deserves peace and emotional relief.

He held that the marriage between the two parties had broken beyond redemption, and there is no need to stay under the same roof especially as it bordered on the threat to life.

The marriage between the two is hereby dissolved with effect from today, April 10,’’ John ruled.

He also granted the custody of their 5 year old son to the mother and ordered her to return the N50, 000 dowry paid by the respondent.

The petitioner, Hannah, had earlier informed the court that she could no longer stay in the marriage because of constant battery and threat to life.

She claimed that her husband had made their six-year marriage so miserable for her since they lost their second child three years ago.

“My lord, I can no longer bear the emotional and physical abuse, as well as maltreatment.

Whenever I try to talk to him about his behaviour, he will lash out at me and tell me if I am tired of the marriage, I should leave.

She accused her husband of beating her to a stupor on many occasions until neighbours intervened, and while beating her, he would keep saying that she either left his house alive or dead.

“I am afraid I might not be lucky next time as he might beat me to death,” she told the court.

The petitioner pleaded with the court to end the marriage, saying she is no longer interested in it.

“I can no longer stay with someone I am constantly afraid of, someone who criticises everything I do rather than show me love; I am living in a prison, not a marriage.

“Please end this marriage, my mental health is very important to me and my child,” the embattled woman said.

The husband, however, denied all the allegations, stating that his wife is stubborn and listens to no one.

He also prayed the court to dissolve the marriage as requested by his wife, adding that his wife only does what she has set her mind to do.

The husband told the court that his wife had refused to accept his pleas and had rejected all efforts towards reconciliation.