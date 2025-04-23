Cost of jollof rice soars to ₦25,486 per pot — Report

File image of Jollof rice dish.

The price of cooking one pot of jollof rice in Nigeria has surged to ₦25,486, marking a 19.7% increase from the ₦21,300 it cost in September 2024, according to a new report by SBM Intelligence.

The report, titled “Staple Under Stress,” is the latest edition of the SBM Jollof Index, which tracks the cost of preparing jollof rice — a popular dish across West Africa — as a way to monitor food price inflation in Nigeria.

SBM Intelligence, a research and communications firm, attributes the rise to significant increases in the cost of core ingredients such as rice, onions, pepper, beef and especially turkey, which it says is now one of the most expensive protein sources.

“Turkey now costs between N8,000 and N10,500 per kilo, a big jump from the N1,500 to N1,700 it cost back in 2016,” the report noted.

It also assessed food prices in 13 markets across the country, comparing costs between the last quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2025. It found that while some areas experienced a brief period of price stability in late 2024, food costs spiked again in early 2025.

SBM also cited widespread insecurity in key agricultural regions like Benue, Borno and Plateau states, where violent attacks have disrupted farming activities and affected food supply. Rising transport and energy costs, including elevated petrol prices and increased electricity tariffs for Band A users, have further worsened household financial pressures.

The report looked at how much it costs to cook a pot of jollof rice for a family of five across 13 markets in Nigeria, comparing figures from September 2024 to March 2025.

While some areas saw stable prices briefly in late 2024, food prices went up again in early 2025.

“For instance, petrol prices have remained elevated, and electricity tariffs for Band A users have increased, adding to household financial strain. Insecurity continues to be a pressing concern, with incidents such as the killing of farmers in Benue, Borno and Plateau States disrupting agricultural activities and limiting the local food supply.

“The national average rose by 19.7 per cent, increasing from N21,300 in September to N25,486 in March, highlighting worsening food inflation and its deepening impact on household nutrition and spending,” the report said.