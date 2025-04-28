Convicted cardinal cannot vote in pope election – Media

Cardinal Angelo Becciu

Cardinal Angelo Becciu, a convicted embezzler stripped by Pope Francis of his privileges, will not take part in the conclave to elect the new Catholic leader, Italian media reported Monday.

Cardinals are meeting from around the world for the vote, which begins on May 7.

The prelate — once one of the most powerful figures in the Vatican — had reportedly been pushing to take part, despite not being on the official list of electors.

But on Monday Cardinal Pietro Parolin, who as secretary of state was Francis’s number two, presented Becciu with two documents signed by the Argentine pontiff which said he could not, the media reports said.

The letters dated from 2023 and last month, according to the Domani newspaper.

Becciu, 76, a former adviser to Francis who was once considered a papal contender himself, was removed from office and stripped of his cardinal “rights and privileges” by the pope in September 2020.

He was sentenced in 2023 to five years and six months in jail for financial crimes and has appealed the conviction.

The cardinal had been one of 10 defendants in a trial focused on a disastrous Vatican investment in a luxury building in London.

The surprise 2020 decision to strip Becciu of the rights associated with being a cardinal — a very rare punishment — came as Francis enacted a series of reforms aimed at cleaning up the Vatican’s notoriously murky finances.

Parolin, who as the highest-ranking cardinal elector will preside over the conclave, reportedly presented the documents to cardinals gathered to lay the groundwork for the conclave.

Becciu was number two in the Secretariat of State from 2011 to 2018, during most of which time Parolin was his boss.

Parolin is considered by many to be a frontrunner for the next pope, due to his vast diplomatic experience.

But Vatican expert John L. Allen Jr sounded a note of caution last week, saying there were “serious questions” about Parolin’s role in the London real estate scandal.

“Insiders may wonder if the fact that Parolin actually approved all the disputed transactions in that fiasco is really the profile of a pope who can address the Vatican’s mounting financial crisis,” he wrote in online Catholic newspaper Crux.