Confusion trails alleged resignation, whereabouts of Niger State Deputy Governor

…Media Aide Says Principal has Not resigned, still in official residence

By Wole Mosadomi

Minna—Confusion continues to surround the purported resignation of the Niger State Deputy Governor, Yakubu Garba, and his alleged departure from his official residence to his private residence.

Rumours have been spreading since the weekend that the state’s second-in-command has vacated his official residence and is preparing to submit his resignation letter.

However, his spokesperson has dismissed the claims, labeling them as mere rumours.

Some sources claimed the Deputy Governor has been experiencing a strained relationship with Governor Muhammed Umaru Bago over the past few months, issues that had reportedly been managed behind closed doors.

The most recent incident reportedly fueling the tension involved the rejection of a candidate submitted by the Deputy Governor as his preferred and consensus nominee for Shiroro Local Government Area, LGA, in the forthcoming local government elections.

That candidate’s name was allegedly replaced at the last minute. Deputy Governor Garba hails from Shiroro Local Government Area.

According to sources, this development may have reopened

“We must understand that he is the number two citizen of the state, and people will always speculate about his movements. If there were anything official to announce, I would have issued a statement, but nothing of the sort has happened.When I began seeing the news on social media on Sunday, I was shocked. What is being reported is simply not true.”

Despite her assurances, observers yesterday noted reduced traffic in and around the Deputy Governor’s official residence, fueling speculation that he may have vacated the premises.

There were also no indications that he reported to his office for official duties on Monday, raising questions about his whereabouts at the time of filing this report.

Since assuming office nearly two years ago, Governor Bago has consistently delegated authority to Deputy Governor Garba during his absences. Both have frequently attended official events together across Minna and other local government areas, projecting an image of unity and cooperation.

Just last Thursday, they jointly attended an event at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu (BAT) International Airport in Minna, alongside ministers and dignitaries from within and outside the state. Afterward, the Governor traveled to Russia on an official trip.

, reportedly leaving the state in the hands of his Deputy.

An inside source, however, described the relationship between the Governor and Deputy Governor as "cosmetic," suggesting that Comrade Yakubu Garba may soon tender his resignation and leave office "more honorably.