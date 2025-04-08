Communal crisis: Adeleke relaxes curfew to 12 hours daily

Gov Adeleke

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has further relaxed the 17 hours curfew imposed on Ifon, Ilobu and Erin-Osun communities in Irepodun and Orolu Local Government Areas of the State to 12 hours with immediate effect.

A statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, on Tuesday stated that the decision followed the gradual return of peace in the three communities ravaged by land disputes last month.

The governor also charged the 100-man expanded peace committee to expedite action on its task with a view to recommending lasting solution to the incessant communal clashes in the towns.

“Now that peace is gaining the centre stage on a daily basis, it gladdens my heart, as the Governor and Chief Security Officer of Osun State to announce the relaxation of the curfew earlier imposed on Ifon-Ilobu- Erin Osun communities from 17 hours to 12 hours daily with effect from today.

“As a Governor, I am again reaffirming my commitment to do everything morally and officially possible at my executive disposal to bring the communal fracas in the three communities to an amicable end.

“So far, I am equally happy to say that the traditional rulers of the three communities and their subjects have been living up to the desired expectations in ensuring gradual return to peace. This is good and heart warming. I urge them to keep the tempo high in this regard

“In the same vein, the new trend in the time frame of the curfew, will also allow our children who want to write WAEC, NECO and JAMB Examinations to be able to do so without any form of hindrance, as we cannot allow their future to be mortgaged .

“However, I am still directing that the joint security team comprising the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Police, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps should continue to maintain their usual 24-hour surveillance to ensure zero tolerance on any act of lawlessness.

“This is not without reiterating the need for all stakeholders to cooperate by embracing the much sought peace in the three communities as anybody/group/ community caught or found wanting in fomenting or aiding the crisis in one way or the other will be made to face the music in line with the dictates of the law of Nigeria.

“I am seizing this opportunity to, once again, remind and direct the 100 member crisis resolution committee on Ifon, Ilobu and Erin Osun communal mayhem set up by this administration in the wake of the crisis few months ago to expedite their assignments so as to find a lasting solution to the problem.

“My administration and the entire people of Osun state will not settle for less from your committee in giving us a leeway towards ensuring a lasting resolution to the age long communal disputes.

“I urge all sons and daughters of the three communities at home and in diaspora to cooperate with me and my administration to bring this crisis to an end once and for all,” the statement added.