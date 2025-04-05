Comedy titans set to clash on AY Live stage

By Benjamin Njoku

Get ready for a night of unstoppable laughter as three Nigerian comedy giants, AY, Basketmouth, and I Go Dye, come together for the biggest collaborative show on AY Live.

The show, tagged “The Good, The Bad, and The Beast” edition, is set to take place on Easter Sunday, April 20, at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

AY has promised an “epic night of laughs” and an “unforgettable experience” as these three comedy kings share the stage. With Basketmouth’s wealth of experience in comic video skits, stand-up comedy, and live performances, I Go Dye and AY’s impressive track records, this show is expected to be a night of rib-cracking laughter that will reign supreme over the current state of the nation.