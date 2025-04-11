Colonial mentality demonising our tradition, culture — Alaafin Owoade

The Alaafin-elect, Prince Akeem Owoade.

By Laolu Elijah

IBADAN— THE Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Owoade, yesterday, said colonial mentality had blindfolded and Yoruba people perceive erroneously their invaluable culture and tradition as fetish.

The Alaafin, in a statement by his Director of Media and Publicity, Mr Bode Durojaiye, urged Oyo indigenes to immerse themselves in their religions and traditions for spiritual strengthening, personal fulfilment in life, global understanding and harmony.

Oba Owoade said: “You should look beyond the challenges of nation-building we are currently facing in Nigeria and concentrate attention on the spiritual significance of your homecoming to rebuild your cultural identity and spiritual self-rediscovery.

“Culture and traditions are the bearings of every human action and aspiration, as any society, region or nation that does not pay sufficient attention to them will thus, certainly not grow, never develop and will ultimately extinct.

“The colonial mentality has blindfolded us and made us perceive erroneously our invaluable culture and tradition as fetish. This has also resulted in the way we picture our invaluable traditional heritage which should be jealously guarded, venerated and celebrated.

“We have unique and rich cultures and civilizations which have remained resilient to any foreign cultural domination. In all walks of life, the Oyo people have utilised their rich cultural and traditional heritage to contribute greatly to national development.”