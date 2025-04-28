Cleric urges FG, security agencies to tackle insecurity

By Esther Onyegbula

The Archbishop of the Province of Lagos and Bishop of the Remo Diocese, Rt. Rev. Olusina Fape, has urged the federal government and heads of security agencies in the country to tackle the insecurity facing the nation.

Fape gave the advice during the celebration of 20 Years of God’s Faithfulness at the Diocese of Badagry, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Cathedral Church of St. Thomas, Badagry, Lagos, on Sunday.

According to the bishop, if the chief security officers of the various agencies in the country are true to their callings, Nigeria can still overcome its insecurity challenges.

“I want to believe that we know the individuals who are really causing havoc in the country, but the problem is: who is going to let the cat out of the bag?

“The security architecture of the country must be properly looked into.

“A situation where even the leaders seem unable to curtail insurgency is worrisome,” he said.

The cleric called on security agencies to use the new National Identification Number (NIN) system to trace calls made by bandits and kidnappers, locate their hideouts, and arrest them.

Fape, however, commended President Bola Tinubu’s administration for its efforts in tackling both the security and economic challenges facing the nation.

“I have to appreciate President Tinubu. People may not like him, but he is trying his best; we can’t blame him for all our woes.

“Banditry, kidnapping, and insurgency did not start during his tenure. Things were bad before he became President.

“If not for him, Nigeria would have had it worse than what we are experiencing now,” he said.

Rt. Rev. Babatunde Adeyemi, the Bishop of the Diocese of Badagry, Anglican Communion Cathedral Church, called on the government to solve the food crisis facing the country.

According to the bishop, “People are hungry. We are in the midst of the people, and we know what is happening.

“In my place where we hold monthly medical outreaches, what people mostly come for is the food we want to share, including non-members of the church — and we don’t discriminate.

“On the issue of insecurity, the government should allow traditional rulers to take care of their environment and people.

“The government should create state police and also look into the issues between herders and farmers.

“It is the duty of the government to create an enabling environment for farmers to plant and harvest their produce,” he said.

On the 20th anniversary celebration, Adeyemi said they started with a few churches but today had built many more.

“In the last four days, we have been going on medical outreaches to different places, and this will continue.

“It is just to appreciate God for His mercy on us,” he said.

Ven. Dickson Olasunmibo, the Dean of the Communion, said the 20th anniversary celebration was to appreciate God for His greatness and faithfulness.

He called on religious bodies to always advise political leaders to rule with a human face.

Also speaking, Dr. (Mrs.) C. O. Adeyemi urged parents to guide their children against drug abuse.

According to her, most of the youths involved in drugs are used by undesirable elements for kidnapping and insurgency.

She also called on women to be obedient to their husbands.

In his welcome address, Barr. Abraham Hodonu, the Chairman of the 20th Anniversary Committee, said that before 1842, Badagry and its environs were notorious for idol worship and the slave trade.

“But in 1842, God said, ‘Let there be light,’ and the light came. The light of Christianity came to Nigeria through Badagry.

“Our forefathers did not accept the light, and the light moved on to other places,” he said.