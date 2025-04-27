Citizen Monitors platform goes live June 12: A new approach to electoral transparency 



Citizen Monitors, a civic technology platform designed to support transparency in Nigeria’s electoral process, is set to become accessible to the public starting June 12, 2025.

Built quietly over the past 15 months, Citizen Monitors offers a citizen-centered platform that empowers Nigerians to document, verify, and monitor election results at the polling unit level using simple, secure technology.

The platform helps bridge gaps in public confidence by giving citizens a peaceful, lawful, and credible way to safeguard election integrity.

It allows verified observers to submit polling unit results in real time, while registered volunteers can review and flag discrepancies.

Users can also report electoral irregularities with GPS-tagged evidence, promoting accountability.

All submissions go through public and backend data verification to ensure accuracy.

Finally, the platform provides real-time aggregation of verified election data across categories, enhancing transparency.

According to the platform’s founder, Adeshope Haastrup, the goal is simple: “Citizen Monitors is about equipping citizens with the tools they need to play a peaceful, active role in strengthening our electoral culture. It’s built to make participation simple, data-driven, and transparent at the polling unit level.”

Citizen Monitors will initially operate fully online and be available nationwide, allowing Nigerians across all 36 states and the FCT to participate from their localities. Through technology and collective civic action, it hopes to contribute positively to Nigeria’s democratic development.

The platform will be available to the public on June 12, 2025 via www.citizenmonitors.com.

About Citizen Monitors:

Citizen Monitors is a civic technology initiative designed to promote electoral transparency by enabling citizens to peacefully and lawfully document and monitor election outcomes at the grassroots level.