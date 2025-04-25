Chukwu, Heart Of Our Team — Ogbueze

By Emeka Obasi

Dr. Steve Olarinoye who survived the 1994 Oriental Airlines crash in Algeria with Captain Christian Chukwu describes the late Nigerian legend as Chairman of Chairmen. Yes, indeed. In the field of play, there was only one Chairman.

From his Enugu Rangers team mates to Green Eagles contemporaries, sports stars and friends, encomiums have continued to pour from every corner of Planet Earth. Chukwu’s demise on April 12 has drawn more cheers than tears. He was a leader in whom the people were well pleased.

Chukwu’s first major trophy came in 1971. He was in the East Central State Academicals team that defeated Kwara State 2-0 to win the Manuwa/ Adebajo Cup. His team mates included Godwin Ogbueze, Dominic Ezeani, Patrick Ekeji, Obed Ariri, Damian Odoh, Johnny Azinge and Chike Ikebuaku.

Skipper Godwin Ogbueze sent his condolences from the United States. He said : “Chukwu was the heart of our team. Fierce in play, kind in spirit and loyal to the end.” Ekeji who like Ogbueze, later played with Chukwu at Enugu Rangers, added, “Chukwu was a good leader.”

The Rangers family poured out their hearts. From the United States, they spoke. Sam Onyeaka : “Chukwu was an exceptional leader. I called him regularly, Emma Okala as well, just to thank them for what they have done for our country and generation. He was our Chairman, we spoke extensively in December 2024.”

Vincent Chika : “Learning about Chukwu’s passage kept me restless for more than I could bear, considering that we had what has now become our last supper together, in 2023, at the opening of the College of Immaculate Conception (CIC) Enugu Stadium. I never imagined that would be our last meeting.

“I had the best time of my life playing for Enugu Rangers, especially alongside Chukwu. Leading to our encounter with Canon Sportif in 1977, Chris called me no other name than Charger and I responded by calling him Commander. The words were coded and imbedded, between me and Chairman. It was a resistance exciting name tag, highly motivating that translated to, ‘ go all out for victory and nothing but victory.”

Emma Merenini : “Chukwu was a humble and diplomatic leader. Ndu Isima whose elder brother, Okey, won the African Winners Cup with Chairman, spoke from South Africa.

“Chukwu was a classy dominant presence on the pitch, for Nigeria and Enugu Rangers, in the 1970s and 1980s. His calmness on the ball and its effortless distribution in the central defence/ sweeper role, turned him into an iconic personality, in African and Nigerian football.”

Ikechukwu Ofoje, who like Chukwu also captained Rangers is still in mourning across the Atlantic. “I am still disoriented emotionally since the morning of April 12, when I got the phone call about Skippereche, as I called him. Chukwu was more than just a football legend to most of us that knew him a bit more than others.

“He was not just a charismatic figure that could easily be misunderstood but wise beyond his peers. Chairman was a gentle giant who never got frazzled under pressure ( one of the key qualities I learned from him). He spoke volumes without uttering a word, with his often blank smirky facial expressions. He was a man’s man. Gosh, he will be terribly missed.”

From the United Kingdom, comes Ejike Ekwueme. “A gentleman of highest quality that was imbued with indescribable wisdom in the field of play.”

From the Old Eagles camp, Felix Owolabi Akinloye, who won the African Nations Cup in 1980, with Chukwu, blew hot. “My Chairman was a generalissimo, with humility personified. A leader who combined diligence with an aroma of grace. An excellent and all round personality who achieved a lot for this nation. He was a symbol and identity to Rangers and the Eagles of our time.”

Issa Saliman was at the Algiers 1978 All Africa Games and bagged the soccer silver with Chukwu. He played for the Kwara side that lost to East Central State in the grand finale of the 1971 Manuwa/ Adebajo Cup.

According to Saliman, “I was shocked when I learnt of his passing. The first time I met the soft spoken coach was in 1971, during the Manuwa/Adebajo Cup final in Lagos. We were also Green Eagles team mates during the Third All Africa Games. Skippo, as we fondly called him, was very accommodating, patient, and humble. A successful player, coach and Administrator, he was one of the greatest players, not only in Nigeria but Africa as a whole. It will be more honourable for the NSC to immortalise his name.”

Paul Okoku played for the Eagles, three years after Chukwu quit the stage. He said : “Captain Chukwu was a towering symbol of leadership and grace. An iconic defender whose presence inspired generations both on and off the pitch.”

Kayode Abdul Wahab Omotose played against Okoku in Enugu at the 1981 Ramat Cup. The former represented Bolaji Oni Babes of Lagos, the latter, Sparks of Ilorin. Kayode, a former Majority Leader of the Kwara State House of Assembly and an accomplished journalist, opened up.

“Chairman was one of the best and most accomplished players of all time. The first defender, from the little that I knew, who was Voted Most Valuable Player (MVP) at an African Nations Cup Championships.”

Penultimate Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, an equally accomplished politician who rose from journalism, added his voice. “ Chukwu was an exceptionally gifted footballer, imbued with team building and leadership spirit. He was phenomenal. Chairman and football flowed together, like bread and butter. He served Nigeria well.”

Then came the renowned Sports Journalists, Administrators and Marketers who followed Chukwu to different battle fields, across the world.

Fan Ndubuoke, former Chairman Imo State Sports Commission and one time NFF board member. “Chairman Chukwu was a leader and Peace Ambassador, on and off the pitch. A rare gem.”

Mitchel Obi, Former President, International Sports Journalists Association, Africa. “For his soft visage and unassuming posturing, his winning mentality and influential leadership drive, stood him out. Not content with his libero role, Chukwu truly grew into a Field Marshal. And that is who he was. I remember the day he reminded me that the beauty of the game lies in its simplicity. He went beyond the game.”

Dudu Orumen, former Chairman, Edo State Sports Commission. “Chukwu was a great man, humble, amiable, soft spoken even as team captain. A great leader, on and off the pitch.”

Sam John, CEO, Onohi Communications. “Chairman effortlessly carried the hope and aspirations of Nigerians. An examplary’ leader, with very strong presence in the field of play.”

Danusa Ocholi, Former Editor, Sporting Champion. “He was the epitome of leadership and excellence. Not surprising, he was nicknamed Chairman. Above all, he was exceedingly humble and disciplined. Chukwu will be greatly missed.”

Duro Ikazuagbe, Sports Editor, This Day. “Chukwu was a born leader, off and on the pitch.

Jenkins Alumona, CEO Flykite Promotions. “Chukwu was a decent gentleman, an open minded coach who would give every player, equal opportunity. As a person, he was very patient. As his manager for two years, I found his approach to recovering debts disconcerting. Chairman was always willing to give multiple opportunities for correcting bad behaviour.”

Mumuni Alao, MD, Complete Sports. “Chukwu had retired from playing active football when I started my career as a journalist with Complete Football magazine, so my personal encounters with him were when he had become a coach. Chairman always granted my interview requests. He spoke gently but intelligently. There was no doubt about his deep knowledge of the game. He was a true legend of Nigerian football.”

Morakinyo Abodunrin, Sports Editor, The Nation. “My earliest memory of Chairman was seeing him ( in front of television) on that sunny day (March 22, 1980) when he proudly lifted the African Cup of Nations trophy. I had a few interactions with him in the line of duty as a journalist. Chukwu was a man of stately gait, friendly, unpretentious, a football man, through – and – through. And his repository of knowledge and Historical recollections belies his phlegmatic outlook.”