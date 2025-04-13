Christian Chukwu’s Green Eagles teammate Charles Bassey dies at 71

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has announced the passing of Charles Bassey, a member of the historic Green Eagles squad that clinched Nigeria’s first-ever Africa Cup of Nations title in 1980.

Bassey died on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at the age of 71, following a prolonged illness.

The former forward, who hailed from Eket in Akwa Ibom State, died in his hometown just hours after the death of the team’s iconic captain, Christian Chukwu, was confirmed in Enugu—marking a double tragedy for Nigerian football.

Expressing its grief, the NFF said it was “deeply saddened” by the news of Bassey’s passing, paying tribute to his contributions to Nigerian football both as a player and a coach.

“This has been a day of double tragedy, and the NFF and the entire Nigeria football fraternity are deeply saddened by the turn of events. We lost ‘Chairman’ Chukwu earlier in the day; now, we have to mourn Charles Bassey. May God Almighty grant their souls eternal rest,” NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, said.

Charles Bassey was part of the 22-man Green Eagles squad that famously defeated Algeria 3-0 at the National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos, on March 22, 1980, securing Nigeria’s first AFCON title.

After his playing career, Bassey ventured into coaching, handling various clubs across the country.

His coaching journey included stints with Wikki Tourists of Bauchi, Calabar Rovers, BCC Lions of Gboko, Flash Flamingoes of Benin, and his local team, Mobil Pegasus.

With Bassey’s passing, the number of deceased members from the 1980 AFCON-winning squad has now risen to nine.

Others who have passed on include goalkeepers Best Ogedegbe and Moses Effiong; defenders Christian Chukwu, Okechukwu Isima, and Tunde Bamidele; midfielders Aloysius Atugbu and Mudashiru Lawal; and striker Martins Eyo.

