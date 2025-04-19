Christian Chukwu mourns Chukwu, by Emeka Obasi

There must be something to this name. While we shed tears following the passage of legendary Green Eagles captain, Christian Chukwu, there are soothing words from his name sake, Air Vice Marshal Christian Chukwu (retd).

Many similarities. These Chukwus hail from Enugu State. Both were given national honours. They survived air crash and went through danger battling in the West African Sub Region. And both wore the number 5 jersey playing as central defenders.

When I broke the sad news to AVM Chukwu, his scream on WhatsApp could be heard in his place of birth, Potiskum. “Oh my God. The man from whom I derived great inspiration. His name and legacy will live forever.” Then a flowery tribute followed.

“Life is but a brief candle …It pains me that Christian Chukwu, my sports role model and name sake is no more. To me, it’s like yesterday when Christian Chukwu was the name of hope for Nigerians in football. I recall with nostalgia, how those of us, School level footballers in the 1970s and 1980s, proudly went by the title of skipper because of the exploits of Skipper Christian Chukwuemeka Chukwu.

“Yours truly also went crazy on the pitch each time I was hailed with the name ‘Chairman.’ At a stage, as a junior cadet at the Nigerian Air Force base, Kaduna, many thought that the Christian Chukwu I was called, was a nickname because I also played the number 5 position.”

Just as soccer began to take some of his cadet time to the delight of his base commander, a man who played for Jos in the First Republic and made brief appearance in Lagos as an Adebajo Babe, Chukwu changed course, gained altitude and put the game in the reverse folder.

“However, I had to focus on flying instead of football, against the wishes of Air Commodore Anthony Ikazoboh, the base commander ( a football enthusiast who later became Chairman of NFA).

The name Christian Chukwu has continued to create opportunities. “It would appear that Chairman Christian Chukwu has set the pace for this name combination to be a symbol of professional distinction. Hence, I rode on that inspiration to also rise to a peak in my flying career”, the Two – Star general said.

“My beloved mentor, Nigerians and the world of soccer will never forget you. You were, and still remain a pillar of national hope and unity for Nigeria, and role model to many of us. Rest in peace as I pray the Lord grants your family the fortitude to bear your absence.”

One other thing, AVM Chukwu’s elder brother, Squadron Leader John Chukwu, was a 1963 pioneer Air Force cadet, fought for Biafra and returned to Nigeria after the Civil War. Chairman Christian Chukwu was a Biafran soldier and returned to captain the Nigerian national team.

Chukwu survived the 1994 Oriental Airlines crash in Algeria with Dr. Steve Olarinoye and Adebanji Ola. According to Olarinoye, “he called me ‘Oriental’, either physically or on phone. Before the crash, I was Stevee.” Ola described Chairman as “a rare gem, one of the best defenders Nigeria has ever produced.”

Fidelis Atuegbu, the last of the famous Five Atuegbu Brothers talked about the other side of Chukwu. “There is another dimension that is worth mentioning. He was a prankster of the highest order. In 1977, I visited the Eagles camp. I was hanging out with Aloy ( Atuegbu) and Godwin Odiye. Then Best Ogedegbe and Sunny Oyarekhua emerged from their rooms.

“When Chairman saw them, he said, ‘Fide, let me go and cause trouble. He went to Sunny and said Best had been boasting that you never scored against him. Sunny was incredulous. ‘What do you mean I have never scored against you, what about the one in the league and in practice’. When people caught on that it was a prank, the whole camp devolved into a laughing session. That was vintage Chairman Chukwu, that I knew best.”

Prof. Basil Okeahialam who did not get to meet Chukwu told this story. “He was a kind man. A friend of mine who was invited to the East Central State Academicals camp as a goalkeeper candidate told me how Chukwu offered to play in his defence when other invitees from the same school planned to give the goalkeeper a weak defence so that he would concede many goals in training and be booted out of camp.

“Chukwu also knew when to start grooming a replacement. When he saw the great talent in Ben Okorogu, he began mentoring the boy to fit into his big shoes. Though kind, Chukwu could be intimidating. I saw this when Rangers played Spartans in Owerri. Kevin Onwana was mesmerising on the right wing. Chukwu would run after him with some hard tackles to frighten the attacker,” Okeahialam pointed out.

The Enugu Boys have stories to tell. Ike Amechi said : “Chukwu brought the libero role to prominence. For us, younger ones, growing up in Enugu in the 1970s, his contributions with his team mates gave birth to Nigeria’s modern day football. He left a legacy, both as player and as a coach. I mourn him greatly.

Ike Abonyi continues : “Chairman Chukwu was an extraordinary gentleman off and on the field. Only a disciplined person like Chukwu can be a rock in the defence with fewer foul records. As an Enugu Boy, he was an inspiration to younger ones.”

Dr. Jonnie Isebor, a national team basketballer monitored Chukwu on the way to the Algiers 1978 All Africa Games. “In camp, he was so reverred by team mates who smoked, nicotine addicts, will jettison their addiction with a whisper of his moniker, ‘Chairman dey come’. Those who broke the ‘ba Shan taba’ rule dared not do it in his presence.”

Nathan Obijiofor, national 400 metres Hurdles champion in 1979 said : “The way Chukwu acted and his behaviour among his team mates made me want to believe that since two of his names started with C, a third should have been added – Class. He had class. Christian Class Chukwu.” Publisher, Kunle Solaja agrees. “Charismatic leadership, humility and dedication.”

As we miss one Christian Chukwu, there is consolation in another Christian Chukwu who has flown round the world, like Chairman and continues to represent well even in retirement. Let me add also that the Eagles skipper became a Four – Star general through his biography, ‘Field Marshal’. Christian Chukwu, one an Air Marshal who was once a Group Captain. Another Christian Chukwu, former Eagles Captain who became Field Marshal.