‘Child trafficking booming in Niger IDP camps’

April 24, 2025

File image of an IDPs camp.

The Speaker of Niger Assembly, Mr Abdulmalik Sarkindaji, has disclosed a disturbing case of child trafficking in some Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, camps in the state.

He disclosed this at a plenary on the need for regulation of proliferation of unlicensed orphanages and motherless babies’ homes operating across local government areas on Thursday in Minna.

The motion was brought before the house by Mr. Nasir Umar (APC-Paiko).

Umar described unregistered orphanage and motherless babies’ homes as a looming threat to child security and public safety.

Sarkindaji said he received a call from a prominent individual that a woman allegedly took advantage of displaced parents and went away with five children from IDP camp in Shiroro, promising to enroll them in school.

“The woman came to one of the IDPs camps in her car and told the displaced people there that she came to help them and that she wants about five children with ages between five and six years.

“About 20 children were presented to her to select, meanwhile the parents don’t know where she came from,” he said.

He said the parents have since raised an alarm, as the woman has not returned with the children and they do not know her whereabouts.

The Speaker expressed concern over the situation, stating “this woman took advantage of their displaced situation and exploited them”.

According to him, this is exactly the point the member representing Paiko constituency is trying to raise in his motion.

The speaker described the situation as “alarming” and commended the member for coming up with the motion.

He directed the clerk of the house to transmit the part of the motion that concerns the governor to him and the part that has to do with the Ministry of Women Affairs and report back to the house on the progress.

21 children

Earlier in his motion, Umar expressed concern over the proliferation of unlicensed orphanages and motherless babies’ homes across the state, citing the looming threat to child security and public safety.

He noted an alarming increase in the number of unregistered and unregulated orphanages operating illegally across the state’s local government areas.

He cited instances where 21 children from Niger were rescued by the Nigeria Immigration Service in Yobe from human trafficking syndicate enroute to Niger Republic.

“Just of a recent some days after Sallah almost three people went missing after boarding tricycles to Paiko community, these illegal orphanages are used for these,” he said.

The lawmaker said many of these establishment’s function outside government regulatory agencies’ purview, endangering vulnerable children’s lives.

He observed that these unlicensed facilities serve as breeding grounds for criminal activities such as child trafficking, kidnapping, and exploitation.

Umar said lack of proper documentation and accountability has created an enabling environment for human rights violations.

He called on the house to direct the state Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development to carry out a statewide verification and audit of existing orphanages.

He said the ministry should establish a standardised licensing framework and review existing laws on child protection.

He added that it should also recommend stiffer penalties for illegal operations and conduct public enlightenment campaigns on the dangers of patronising unlicensed homes.

