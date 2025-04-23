Census: C’ttee’s tasked to ensure adequate funding, planning — Bagudu

Abubakar Atiku Bagudu

ABUJA—The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu, said yesterday in Abuja that the presidential committee on population and housing census was an ad-hoc technical body established to identify funding sources for the upcoming enumeration of Nigerians.

He spoke at the committee’s inaugural meeting, after it was inaugurated by President Bola Tinubu last week, to provide informed guidance on financing strategies, institutional coordination and practical timelines for the enumeration.

Bagudu chairs the committee, which includes the chairman of National Population Commission, Mr. Nasir Kwarra, as secretary; Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Olawale Edun and Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mr Mohammed Idris.

Other are Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue, Dr. Zach Adedeji; Director-General of National Identity Management Commission, Ms. Bisoye Coker-Odusote; Principal Private Secretary to the President, Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola and Senior Special Assistant to the President on Administration (Office of the Chief of Staff), Mr. Temilola Adekunle-Johnson.

He said the committee was distinct from the National Population Commission, the body legally mandated to plan, coordinate and conduct population and housing censuses in the country.

The minister explained that the committee was an ad-hoc advisory body created to provide targeted guidance on specific areas of census planning and resourcing, emphasising that members were appointed based on their offices’ strategic responsibilities.

Bagudu stated that the committee’s role was to advise strictly within its five-point terms of reference, including conducting a thorough review of the existing census budget to ensure alignment with current fiscal realities and national priorities.

He listed other terms as recommendations for feasible funding sources for the census, distinguishing between domestic resources and external partnerships, while developing a comprehensive resource mobilisation strategy that considered engagement with potential development partners, international agencies and domestic private sector entities.

The minister stated that the ad hoc body would also evaluate the National Population Commission’s existing preparations, logistics, and technical capacities, and recommend areas for immediate strengthening.

It would also recommend an optimal and realistic date for the next population and housing census, funding availability, and other relevant national considerations.

Highlighting the enormity of the committee’s task, Bagudu said: “A national census is not a routine administrative exercise; it is a sovereign investment in evidence-based governance.

“As we confront new challenges in urbanisation, security, food systems, public health, and social protection, the need for up-to-date population and housing data is not simply desirable but foundational. The assignment before this committee is, therefore, urgent and consequential.”

He informed the members that President Tinubu had instructed the committee to submit preliminary recommendations within three weeks.

“This timeline reflects both the gravity of the task and the confidence reposed in this team to provide practical, well-considered advice,” he noted.

He urged the members to fulfill their responsibilities with a shared commitment to excellence, professionalism, and national service, emphasising that the NPC had established a strong foundation for its work.

“Our responsibility is to assess what exists, advise on what is feasible, and help unlock the next phase of action,” he explained, emphasising that the committee’s work should reflect the best of institutional collaboration in service of the Nigerian people,’’ the minister added.

The committee was formed, following the NPC’s briefing to the President on February 24, 2025, regarding the progress made toward conducting a digital population and housing census with biometric components and proposed a budget of N949 billion for the exercise.