Catholic Church confirms abduction of priest in Kaduna

File photo

The Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan has confirmed the abduction of Rev. Fr Ibrahim Amos, Priest of St. Gerald Quasi Parish, Kurmin Risga in Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

In a statement, Rev. Fr Jacob Shanet, Chancellor of Kafanchan Diocese, said the incident occurred at about 12:15 am on Thursday at the residence of the kidnapped priest in Kurmin Risga.

Shanet called for prayers for the safety of the priest, while urging the public to avoid taking the law into their hands.

“We will use every legitimate and available means to ensure that Rev. Fr Ibrahim Amos returns to us unharmed and in good health.

“May the Blessed Virgin Mary, the mother of priests and religious and all the angels continue to intercede for us and bring him back to us safe and sound,” he added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Amos’ abduction is the latest in a series of attacks on clergymen in the South of Kaduna in recent times. (NAN)