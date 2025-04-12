Carry your cross, Sen Orji fires back at Ikpeazu

Theodore Orji

By Steve Oko

UMUAHIA – Former Governor of Abia State, Senator Theodore Orji, has fired back at his successor in office and the immediate past governor of the state, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, telling him to “carry his cross” and stop making “careless statements” about others.

Senator Orji popularly known as Ochendo Global, was reacting to a media comment credited to Ikpeazu where the latter described elected leaders who criticise their predecessors in office as “lazy leaders.”

Ikpeazu who spoke at an event in Abuja, was also reported to have said that in 2015 when he took over, he met the state in a gloomy state.

But in a swift response, Senator Orji chided Ikpeazu for saying he met Abia in a gloomy state.

Senator Orji who spoke through his former Liaison Officer and Senior Aide, Hon. Ifeanyi Umere, faulted Ikpeazu for “in one breath, condemning leaders who criticise their predecessors, and in the other breath, criticising his predecessor”.

The former governor told his successor to take responsibility for his actions and inactions while in office, instead of shifting blame to anybody.

He said: “Ikpeazu should once again carry his cross and take responsibility for his actions and inactions instead of looking for who to blame as governance is not necessarily about making speeches.”