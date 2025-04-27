Carry everyone along, Lawuru charges Oborevwori as he decamps to APC

Gov. Oborevwori

Following the official mass defections by Governor Sherriff Oborevwori and the entire People’s Democracy Party, PDP, structure in Delta state into the All Progressive Congress, APC, a top APC stalwart and National Leader of the Southern Youth Movement, SYM, High Chief Promise Lawuru, a.k.a Ozigizaga, has advised Gov Oborevwori to design a methodology in carrying along old and new members of the APC in equal measure.

Addressing newsmen in Warri, the Southern Youth Leader while reacting to the gale of defections from PDP to APC, described it as ingredients of democracy, noting that every Nigerian has freedom of association.

He said; “Nigeria is operating a multiparty system so people should not use happenings in the PDP and APC to judge Nigeria system of politics. For instance in every general elections, almost 30 political parties will be participating. That tells you Nigeria can not operate one party system.

“Therefore, what you are seeing today in regards ‘mass defections from PDP to APC’ are ingredients of democracy; everyone has freedom of association and that is exactly what is taken place.”

On Oborevwori’s defection to APC, Lawuru while welcoming him and the entire PDP structure to the great party which they have nurtured noted that; “My words to the governor is for him to apply Wisdom in dealing with the issues concerning the party and in governance of the state.

“In line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda, we must prioritize unity and collaboration. Therefore, he should see everyone as one big family because the current situation of the governor is like someone with two wives; if you want to cheat the senior for the junior there will be fight. And if you want to cheat the junior for for the senior there will be troubles.

“So he, Oborevwori, should design a methodology to take along the old members of the APC and the new members along, in equal manner.”

