Carolyna Hutchings’ journey of ‘self-validation’

By Benjamin Njoku

Carolyna Hutchings, a renowned Scottish-Nigerian actress, has embarked on a journey of self-validation, emphasizing that her competition is with her past self and not others.

With a career spanning over two decades, Carolyna has transitioned from acting to entrepreneurship, serving as the CEO of several companies, including an oil and gas enterprise and a luxury interior design firm.

Her acting career took off in the early 2000s, with notable performances in over 30 movies, earning her multiple award nominations and wins. She made her production debut with “In the Cupboard,” which won nine awards out of 15 nominations.

Recalling her amazing journey in a series of posts shared on her Instagram page with captions, the mother of three stated that she’s not someone who blows her trumpet when it comes to celebrating her achievements. According to her, she started her acting journey after starring alongside Jim Iyke in Chico Ejiro’s 2004 movie, “Deadly Kiss”, while she was still a student at University of Calabar.

The movie, she said, got her first nomination for Best Supporting Actress at the maiden edition of NEA awards, in Maryland, the United States. She also bagged another nomination for the Best Actress at TINAPA awards, which she won in 2007, for her role in the movie, “Mass Destruction.”

As a prominent figure in the reality TV show, “The Real Housewives of Lagos,” Carolyna is admired for her elegance, talent, and strength. Her resilient and outspoken nature has earned her a reputation as a force to be reckoned with in both her professional and personal life.

Carolyna’s journey of self-validation is a testament to her hard work and dedication. She acknowledges the support of her fans and creator, expressing gratitude for their love and encouragement.