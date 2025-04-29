Canada I moved to in 2013 isn’t quite the same today – Nigerian man bids goodbye

After spending more than a decade building a life in Canada, Nigerian-born career coach Kelly Boyi has announced his decision to leave the country, citing economic uncertainties and shifting realities that have made staying increasingly difficult.

In a message shared on social media, Boyi reflected on his 12-year journey that began in 2013 when he arrived in Canada as a “young, wide-eyed, and somewhat naive boy chasing a dream.”

“I came in search of opportunity, growth, and a place to call home. And for the most part… I found it,” Boyi wrote, recounting how Canada became a turning point in his life, offering him his first job, car, relationship, and even property.

Canada has been home away… pic.twitter.com/RBmpptZfuZ — KellyKash 🇨🇦 (@kellykashB) April 28, 2025

By 2023, Boyi had proudly become a Canadian citizen, yet just two years later, he has chosen to close this chapter of his life.

“In 2025, I’m choosing to say goodbye — because I know it’s time for the next chapter in my life,” he said.

The decision, according to Boyi, was not an easy one.

“My entire world is here — my family, my friends, and my investments,” he admitted, highlighting the emotional weight of his departure.

However, he pointed to a Canada that has changed over time, noting “economic uncertainty, the housing crisis, and the job market struggles” as key reasons behind his move.

“The Canada I moved to in 2013 isn’t quite the same today,” he stated.

While he did not disclose his next destination, Boyi emphasized that his move is driven by “dreams that demand bold action” and the need to once again “take a leap of faith.”

His message ended on a hopeful note: “I leave not in bitterness, but with gratitude… and hope. This is not goodbye forever. Just a temporary pause.”

“Until then — thank you, Canada. For everything,” he signed off.

Vanguard News