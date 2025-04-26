CAF appoint Moroccan Lekjaa first vice-president

Fouzi Lekjaa

Moroccan Fouzi Lekjaa was elected first vice-president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) at an executive committee meeting in Accra on Saturday.

His selection will be widely welcomed in the continent as the 54-year-old boasts a successful record in Morocco, especially in creating football infrastructure.

Born in the eastern city of Berkane, close to the border with Algeria, he is also a member of the FIFA Council, the highest decision-making organ of the world governing body.

Lekjaa previously served as a CAF vice-president from 2017, but was not re-elected for years later. He combines his football duties with a senior role in the Moroccan civil service.

Many African officials believe the Royal Moroccan Football Federation president could be an eventual successor to current CAF president Patrice Motsepe from South Africa.

The 63-year-old billionaire was last month elected unopposed for a second four-year term as the leader of African football. Motsepe was also chosen by acclamation in 2021.

CAF presidents are limited to three terms. This restriction was introduced after Cameroonian Issa Hayatou led CAF for 29 years before being deposed in 2017.

Four other new vice-presidents were chosen — Ghanaian Kurt Okraku, Gabonese Pierre-Alain Mounguengui, Congolese Bestine Ditabala and Mozambican Feizal Sidat.

Candidates who failed to make it included former Cameroon star Samuel Eto’o, who was elected to the CAF executive committee last month.

The 44-year-old forward scored a record 18 goals at Africa Cup of Nations tournaments and his long list of clubs included stints with Barcelona, Inter Milan and Chelsea.

Eto’o was voted African Footballer of the Year a record-equalling four times before retiring. He became president of the Cameroon national football federation four years ago.