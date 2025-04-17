Buhari’s men pass confidence vote on Tinubu

Ex-President Muhammadu Buhari and successor, President Bola Tinubu

*We endorse president’s reforms — Al Makura, Masari, Adamu, others

ABUJA: Against reports of discontent among members of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change CPC, one of the legacy parties which formed the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, leaders of the bloc have passed a vote of confidence on President Bola Tinubu.

The CPC bloc had former President Muhammadu Buhari as its leader before the merger to form the APC.

Since the defection of one of its members and a former Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir el-Rufai to Social Democratic Party, SDP, there had been concerns that the CPC bloc in the APC was feeling marginalized and planning to ditch the ruling party.

The bloc in a resolution, yesterday, said: “Recent misleading narratives suggesting defection or discontent among CPC stakeholders are baseless, mischievous, and should be disregarded.

“We remain a vital part of the APC, fully committed to its leadership and vision.”

Those who signed the resolutions include a former Governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Umaru Al-Makura, former Governor of Katsina State and ex-House Speaker, Aminu Masari, Mallam Adamu Adamu, Senator Ibrahim Musa, Senator Mustafa Salihu, Farouk Aliyu, Almajiri Geidam, Waziri Bulama, Dr. Nasiru Argungu and Dr. Dominic Alancha.

Others were Ayuba Balami, Mr. Osita Okechukwu, Chief Okoi Obono-Obla, Lucy Ajayi, Captain Bala Jibrin, Uche Ufearoh, Alh. Yusuf Salihu, Abubakar Maikudi, Engr. Mutallib Badmus, Alh. Muhammed Datti, Muhammed Etsu, Chief Jerry Johnson and Alh. Alkali Ajikolo.

Part of the resolutions read: “We, the undersigned leaders and dedicated members of the former CPC, instrumental in the historic merger that birthed the APC, issue this statement to reaffirm our unwavering loyalty to our great party and express our strong solidarity with the administration of President Tinubu.

“Recent misleading narratives suggesting defection or discontent among CPC stakeholders are baseless, mischievous, and should be disregarded. We remain a vital part of the APC, fully committed to its leadership and vision.

“We categorically state that we have neither left the APC nor do we intend to leave. The CPC bloc remains one of the APC’s foundational pillars, and we are resolute in our commitment to the party and its progressive ideals.

“As a legacy party within the APC, we take pride in the sacrifices made to build a platform that fosters national unity, justice, and development. We will not allow individuals to dismantle the party we helped build through years of tireless dedication.

“Attempts to sow disunity within the party and the country do not reflect the will or position of genuine CPC core members and are wholly unacceptable.

“We fully endorse the economic and governance reforms led by President Tinubu. While these policies may present challenges, they are crucial steps toward rebuilding our economy and securing a prosperous future for all Nigerians. We urge patience and collective support as their benefits unfold.

“We acknowledge that some members may feel sidelined, but such concerns are not unique to any one bloc. We encourage those affected to seek redress through established constitutional channels within the party, rather than resorting to negative public agitation or hasty exits.

“At this pivotal moment in Nigeria’s democratic journey, all APC members, especially those deeply rooted in the party’s formation, must work together to preserve its legacy and consolidate Nigeria’s democracy. Actions that undermine our unity and national stability must be avoided.

“We urge APC leadership to increase engagement with members at all levels. Strengthening internal communication will foster inclusiveness, reduce tensions, and enhance support for the party’s programs. Party unity must be continuously nurtured to sustain past gains and secure a prosperous future.

“We therefore reaffirm our loyalty to the APC and our steadfast support for President Tinubu. The CPC family remains a crucial pillar of the APC and will continue to play a responsible role in its growth and in Nigeria’s progress.”