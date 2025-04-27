BudgIT: CSO urges thorough investigations to prevent misrepresentation of public projects

By Nnasom David

The African Leadership Strategy, Transparency Development Initiative (ALSTDI) has urged civic organization BudgIT to ensure thorough investigations and factual verifications before publishing reports on public projects, emphasizing the importance of accuracy to maintain public trust and support credible institutions.

In a statement signed by its Executive Director, Nelson Ossaieze, on Saturday, ALSTDI reaffirmed its commitment to promoting transparency, good governance, and institutional accountability through independent monitoring and constructive engagement.

The call followed ALSTDI’s independent fact-finding assessment, carried out as part of its corporate social responsibility activities, which reviewed claims made in BudgIT’s 2023/2024 Tracka report regarding certain projects linked to the Federal Cooperative College (FCC), Oji River.

According to ALSTDI, its investigation — which included continuous procurement monitoring since 2021 and a recent physical verification exercise — found that the projects cited were completed and not abandoned.

The statement read: “The projects reviewed include:

ERGP30212691 – Fencing of Government Boys Secondary School, Ibusa, Delta State: Our findings indicate that the project was carried out at St. Thomas Boys College, Ibusa, rather than Government Boys Secondary School, as stated in the report. The project, executed by Tonigate Multinational Services Ltd., involved fencing over three hectares of land, which has been completed and is currently in use.

ERGP20231932 – Furnishing of a Hospital in Zone 9, Okafia, Bende L.G.A., Abia State: Our assessment shows that this was a constituency project sponsored by Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, with the hospital located in Igbere, not Okafia. Executed by Swiber Africa Ltd., the furnishing project was completed in 2023. Medical equipment is currently stored at the facility, pending deployment of healthcare personnel and resolution of security concerns.”

ALSTDI noted that comprehensive verification and direct engagement with implementing institutions are critical to ensuring the accuracy of public reports.

The organization emphasized the valuable role civic groups play in promoting transparency and accountability, while underscoring the need for rigorous fact-checking and institutional dialogue to strengthen public confidence.

“Our findings, supported by pictorial and documentary evidence, have been submitted to the relevant authorities for their information,” the statement added.

ALSTDI further recommended that civic actors continue to prioritize detailed field assessments and open communication with stakeholders to enhance the credibility of public reporting and reinforce Nigeria’s democratic accountability structures.