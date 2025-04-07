Breaking: No leadership vacuum in Labour Party – Abure

Julius Abure

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Comrade Julius Abure, has declared that no vacuum exists in the leadership of the party; hence, any declaration to the contrary by any person or group was a nullity.

Abure said this while speaking to party faithful at the ongoing National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party at the party’s National Secretariat in Utako, Abuja, on Monday.

He said, “There is no vacuum in the leadership of the Labour Party. The Supreme Court judgement did not say the tenure of the current NWC under my leadership has expired.

“The so-called National Caretaker Commie is an illegal body unknown to any law guiding the Labour Party.

“What happened in Umuahia, Abia State, was not a NEC meeting; as such, the so-called caretaker committee is an illegal entity.

“The purported caretaker committee is just a meddlesome interloper whose sole purpose is to destroy our party.”

….Details later