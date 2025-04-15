Inflation rate rises to 24.23%

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, today, said headline inflation rate rose y 4.4 percentage points to 24.23 percent in March, from 23.18 % in February 2025.

The Bureau disclosed this in its Consumer Price Index Report for March 2025.

NBS said: “The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose to 117.34 in March 2025 reflecting a 4.40-point increase from the preceding month.

“In March 2025, the Headline inflation rate rose to 24.23% relative to the February 2025 headline inflation

rate of 23.18%.

“Looking at the movement, the March 2025 Headline inflation rate showed an increase of 1.05% compared to the February 2025 Headline inflation rate.”

