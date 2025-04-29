Breaking: EFCC arrests Achimugu at Abuja airport

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested prominent business executive, Aisha Sulaiman Achimugu, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

According to a statement from her legal team on Tuesday, Achimugu was apprehended around 5 a.m. upon her voluntary arrival from London.

The arrest is linked to an ongoing EFCC investigation into alleged criminal conspiracy and money laundering.

Her lawyer had earlier informed the Federal High Court in Abuja that Achimugu had declared her intention, through court documents, to honour the EFCC’s invitation on Tuesday.

This follows a court order issued by Justice Inyang Ekwo, directing Achimugu to report to the anti-graft agency on April 29, 2025.

The court also mandated her appearance on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, to continue legal proceedings in the matter.