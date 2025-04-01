Breaking: ‘Cancel your homecoming’ — Police tell Senator Natasha

Credit: AIT News

By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

The police have asked Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduagan to cancel her planned Sallah rally in the Central Senatorial district of Kogi State.

The State Commissioner of Police, Miller Dantawaye made this known on Tuesday in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP William Aya.

According to the statement, the Kogi police boss said the rally is against the proclamation on ban on political gathering by the state government issued on Monday.

The statement said, “Following the intelligence report on security threats in Kogi State and the subsequent ban on all forms of Rally and procession by the Kogi State Government, the Nigeria Police Force, Kogi State Police Command has called on the organisers of planned rally at Okene to cancel such event in the interest of the peace in Kogi State.

“The call for cancellation becomes necessary, noting that intelligence reveals that some hoodlums plan to hijack the process and cause disturbance of peace in the State. The Command cannot afford to jeopardize the existing peace the State is currently enjoying.

“In view of the security threat received on the planned rally, the Kogi State Police Command is therefore advising the organisers to cancel the event so as to avoid any breakdown of law and order in the State. As the Command will not hesitate to apply the full wrath of law on any one who causes disturbance of peace and order in the State.”

Despite the Monday proclamation by the state government banning political gathering or rallies, Akpoti-Uduaghan has vowed to continue with her “homecoming”, adding that she’s only coming to the state to celebrate Eid Fitr with her constituents.