Branding Crisis in Nigeria’s Fashion Industry: Dom Mieru leads charge to build Africa’s fashion unicorns

Despite Africa’s abundant creative energy and a growing number of fashion businesses—over a hundred thousand across the continent—not a single African fashion brand has yet reached billion-dollar status. The problem isn’t talent or tenacity.

According to Damilare Atinsola, Founder and Principal Consultant at Dom Mieru, the real issue lies in branding.

Speaking on Television Continental (TVC) on April 22nd, Atinsola addressed the growing crisis in the Nigerian fashion industry and why Dom Mieru is taking a stand to solve it.

“Plagiarism has eaten deep into our culture, and we see the effect in fashion. While it stifles creativity, it does even more harm to our perception,” Atinsola said.

In Nigeria, branding is often misunderstood—reduced to logos, nice packaging, or a curated Instagram feed. But Atinsola emphasizes that true branding is about clarity—understanding your audience, shaping perception, and creating a deep emotional connection with customers.

Many fashion entrepreneurs in Nigeria lack brand strategy. Content is created without direction, often mimicking competitors or chasing trends. The result is a saturated market of brands that look and sound the same. Without a clearly defined brand essence, even high-quality visuals or products fail to convert audiences into customers.

“Fashion brands are doing the bare minimum in building their corporate structure. The focus is often on creativity and the ‘we go rough am’ spirit. But if we want to scale and create billion-dollar companies, structure and strategy must be prioritized,” he explained.

This stands in stark contrast to global brands like Hermès, whose identity is rooted in storytelling, craftsmanship, and exclusivity. A Hermès product is not just a luxury item—it’s a symbol of heritage and prestige.

Their brand is so strong it eliminates the need for aggressive advertising or gimmicks. That level of perception doesn’t happen by accident; it’s the result of intentional branding and business structure.

“Branding is not about looking good; it’s about standing for something,” Atinsola added.

“Sales are not a mystery—they are the result of clarity, structure, and emotional connection. It’s time Nigerian fashion brands move beyond surface aesthetics and start telling stories that truly resonate.”

Dom Mieru is leading the way with a bold mission: to create Africa’s fashion unicorns—one brand at a time. The company offers strategic consulting, manufacturing, and operational support to fashion brands ready to scale with intention.

As Africa’s fashion industry pushes toward global relevance, Dom Mieru is positioning itself as the trusted partner for brands looking to evolve beyond “hustle” culture into structured, scalable enterprises.

About Dom Mieru

Dom Mieru is a visionary fashion management and manufacturing company helping African fashion businesses build sustainable brands through strategy, structure, and excel