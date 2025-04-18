Boundary dispute: Adeleke, Makinde move to avert crisis

Gov Ademola Adeleke of Osun State.

By Shina Abubakar

OSOGBO—FOLLOWING the brewing crisis between Osun and Oyo states boundary communities raised by the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, Governors Ademola Adeleke and Seyi Makinde, yesterday, waded into the situation to avert clashes in the area.

Oba Akanbi had alerted the two governors of a brewing crisis between the people of Iwo and Lagelu local government areas over land which was already before the Boundary Commission, alleging that residents of Lagelu had been attacking rural communities in Iwo, carting away their farm product and burning their houses.

To address the situation, Governors Adeleke and Makinde, who met in Ibadan, mandated their deputies to meet and visit the disputed areas.

The governors, in a statement by Adeleke’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, called for restraints and cessation of reported raids into each other’s territories by aggrieved parties, insisting on due process and rule of law in conflict resolution.

The statement reads: “Our people are one and we must peacefully resolve any outstanding issues.

“I commend my brother, Governor Seyi Makinde on this proactive decision. Our deputy governors will take up the matter as a matter of urgency.”