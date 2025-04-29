Boko Haram kills 10 hunters in Borno

File Photo

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Following renewed attacks by Boko Haram terrorists, about 10 hunters who were on rescue mission last Sunday were killed in an exchange of gun battle in Kopire village, Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

Kopire shares border with Hawul Local Government Area of Borno State which is the epicentre of Boko Haram terrorists/ISWAP.

One hunter sustained serious injuries and is now responding to treatment.

Chairman of the Hunters/Vigilnates Association of Nigeria, North Eastern chapter, Shawulu Yohanna, decried the renewed attacks, calling on the federal government to immediately provide sophisticated weapons to his team to enable them confront the terrorists.

In an interview with Vanguard on Tuesday, the Chairman said Governor Babagana Zulum has been doing wonderfully well in safeguarding lives and property.

He however lamented that the rate at which terrorists were regrouping, especially in Southern Borno Senatorial District and other locations in the states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe, calls for serious concern.

“I can confirm to you that 10 of my people/hunters lost their lives in an encounter with Boko Haram terrorists last Sunday. You know that there was an attack in some communities of Hong in Adamawa. After the attack, I received a distress call that the attackers were regrouping to launch another deadly attacks, so we mobilised 40 of our hunters drawn from Hawul and Biu local government areas of Borno State, and Garkida town of Adamawa State to confront the terrorists. Unfortunately during the encounter which lasted for some hours, my men ran out of ammunition and the terrorists succeeded in killing 10 of them.

“We have since recovered their dead bodies, and three of the deceased victims are from my local government area of Hawul, one from Biu Local Government Area of Borno and others are indigene of Garkida in Adamawa State.

“It is unfortunate that all the efforts put in place by Governor Babagana Zulum is under sabotage with the renewed attacks. The rate at which Boko Haram terrorists are regrouping and attacking communities is very alarming as they are much more armed than before.

“We have an information that a red helicopter usually ferries these terrorists into an undisclosed locations without confrontation. But I can assure that if the federal government can wade in and provide us with sophisticated weapons, we will eliminate these terrorists in no distant time,” Yohanna stated.

Meanwhile, while reacting to the development, Senator Ali Ndume whose Senatorial District comprises nine local government areas including Hawul, sympathised with families of the deceased and wished the injured one quick recovery.

He also acknowledged the doggedness of Yohanna and his team for their sacrifices in defending many communities against Boko Haram invasion.

While praying for the repose of the deceased’s souls, Ndume reiterated that the federal government must wake up from slumber and provide technology, equipment, arms, ammunition and motivation (TEAAM) to the troops in the frontline in order to end what he described as ‘daily killings’ in Borno and other parts of the country.

On Monday, 14 mourners were killed, while others sustained gunshot injuries when terrorists on motorcycles opened fire at the people in Kopl village of Chibok who had gathered to observe funeral prayers for a member of the community who died recently.