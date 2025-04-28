Boko Haram attack in Chibok village leaves 7 mourners dead, several injured

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

At least seven mourners were killed and several others sustained gunshot injuries when suspected Boko Haram insurgents attacked Kopl village in Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State on Monday evening.

The incident occurred around 6:00 p.m., as villagers gathered for the final day of prayer for a deceased community member. Armed attackers stormed the area, opening fire on the mourners.

Council Chairman, Hon. Modu Mustapha, confirmed the attack, adding that many of the injured were evacuated to Mubi General Hospital in neighboring Adamawa State for urgent medical treatment. He warned that the death toll could rise, as search-and-rescue operations were still ongoing in preparation for a mass burial scheduled for Tuesday.

The Kopl village attack came just hours after another tragedy on the Gamboru Ngala–Kala Balge road, where an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by insurgents claimed the lives of dozens of motorists and passengers, with many others seriously injured.

Reacting to the latest wave of violence, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, who represents Borno South Senatorial District, described the situation as “pathetic and beyond human imagination.”

Senator Ndume revealed that he had received a distress call on Sunday reporting that over 10 vigilantes were killed in another attack between Hawul Local Government Area in Borno and Garkida town in Adamawa State.

“In the last month alone, over a hundred people have been killed in a series of coordinated attacks across Sabon Gari, Izge, Kirawa, Pulka, Damboa, Chibok, Askira Uba, and several other communities,” Ndume lamented.

Efforts to restore peace and security in the region continue amid growing concerns over the frequency and brutality of the attacks.