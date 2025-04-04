Bode George to Tinubu: Nigeria’s democracy at risk over Rivers, Natasha saga

By Dickson Omobola

LAGOS—FORMER Deputy National chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief ‘Bode George, yesterday, said the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State and the handling of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s allegations against Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, could lead to the collapse of the country’s Fourth Republic.

George, who said similar occurrences had, in the past, led to the collapse of the country’s First and Second republics, argued that the presidential system that Nigeria currently operates was worse than military rule.

He stated that the voice vote used in approving the President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of state of emergency in Rivers was unconstitutional, noting that moves to recall Natasha from the Senate were also shameful.

He made his views known in Lagos.

His words: “Today, I see what led to the collapse of the First and Second republics being repeated by the All Progressives Congress, APC-led Federal Government.

“Nigerians could not believe it when security was withdrawn from an elected speaker in Lagos, and deployed to a deposed speaker. A legislative decision was also overturned by the unilateral action of the president in Abuja.

“In Rivers State, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy and lawmakers were suspended and the National Assembly, without the mandatory two thirds approval, rubber-stamped this unconstitutional action by voice vote.

“The partisan handling of the allegations made by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, by the Senate, is an embarrassment to the country.

“It is disheartening that Nigeria is on the spot globally for the wrong reasons. Chief Olusegun Obasanjo said recently that democracy is dying. I disagree. Democracy is not dying. Rather, the operators, especially, Executive and Legislature, are losing their sense of responsibility. It is a big shame.

“Look at the way Nigeria is being embarrassed globally with the way Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan is being persecuted, victimised and hounded. Why? She made an allegation and instead of setting up an independent body to check the claims, she was suspended.

“Now, they are trying to recall her, using the machinery of state. What is the meaning of this nonsense? Are we this cheap as a country? What type of democracy is this?

“Seriously? Does what is going on, with many loopholes, make sense to anybody? Why the inconsistency?

“Look at the gang up against Natasha in the Senate. Don’t these Senators have daughters? With insecurity, corruption and poverty all over the place, is the Natasha issue the most topical now? She is a very strong member of our party and we will not allow this humiliation at all.

“The law says two thirds of members of the National Assembly must approve a declaration of state of emergency. That is, 74 Senators and 240 Representatives. So, what is the meaning of voice vote? Did they get these numbers before the emergency rule was approved? That’s why I commend Senators Tambuwal, Dickson, Abaribe and others who kicked against the illegality and injustice in the Senate.

“I also insist that this attempt to recall Natasha is being stage managed by the APC and Senate and it is shameful. How will INEC identify all the signatories and their details? Some characters just went to INEC office with bags of papers and, boom! It has become official documents. What nonsense? This is clear manipulation and it will not stand.”

“The government also tried to stop her from going to Kogi State, but look at the way she went there in a chopper. Look at the mammoth crowd that received her. Now, the government is embarrassed.

“This presidential system we are operating now is worse than what happens in a military organisation. This is no longer democracy. It portends what is coming in 2027.

“Look at what is happening in Bayelsa State, the headquarters of Ijaw Nation. FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, is reportedly going there to attend a rally, and the state government has told him to ‘back off’. With what is happening in neighbouring Rivers, why should Wike be allowed to go to Yenagoa and heat up tension in the state? Kogi State Police Command banned rallies and political gatherings because of Natasha. In Bayelsa, Wike is being encouraged to breach the peace in the state, by trying to poke the eyes of the Ijaw people. This will be a double tragedy and it makes no political sense at all. Can this be interpreted that the Federal Government is encouraging lawlessness nationwide?”