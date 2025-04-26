Bi-Courtney warns against violence as passenger assaults AVSEC officer

By Dickson Omobola

Operators of the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two, MMA2, Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited, BASL, have warned that it has a zero tolerance policy for violence within the terminal premises.

The organisation’s Head of Corporate Communications Department, Ajoke Yinka-Olawuyi, said on Sunday, April 20, 2025, at approximately 13:18 hrs, a disturbance broke out at the check-in counter of one of the airlines operating from MMA2.

She said the disruption stemmed from passenger agitation over issues reportedly linked to a system error.

She said: “While efforts were being made to calm the situation and facilitate a smooth resolution, an Aviation Security, AVSEC, officer on duty was physically assaulted by a male passenger.”

According to her, the incident mirrored a similar occurrence in December 2024, where another staff member was also assaulted while on duty. To this end, she stated: “BASL strongly condemns these acts and emphasizes that violence against any staff member or service provider at MMA2 will not be condoned under any circumstances. “The matter was immediately escalated, and the offending passenger has since been handed over to the police for further investigation and necessary legal action.

BASL will continue to follow up on the case to ensure justice is served.

“We are deeply concerned by the recurrence of such attacks on our personnel and will not hesitate to take decisive action to protect all individuals who work at MMA2. All passengers and terminal users are expected to resolve grievances through lawful and respectful means. Our staff are here to assist and must be treated with dignity.”