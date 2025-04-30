Beyond Venice – Exploring Friuli-Venezia Giulia

Everybody knows Venice, one of the most famous postcard cities in Italy. Indeed, the yearly number of visitors arriving at the City of Canals surpasses 20 million. However, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, less than two hours away from the famed city, is only now being discovered. Learn more about it here.

Italy’s Hidden Gem

Geography crash course: Friuli-Venezia Giulia is bathed by the Adriatic Sea in the country's northeast region (or the upper right part of the "boot"), just 156km from Venice, bordering Slovenia and Austria. Still, it receives fewer than 50% of visitors yearly than its famous neighbour. According to statistics, it's also Italy's rainiest region. The good news is that the city is stunning regardless of the weather.

White sand beaches bathed by the blue Adriatic Sea? Check. Vineyards? Check. Alpine Mountains? Check. Friuli-Venezia Giulia has it all, plus ancient villages, palaces, gorgeous churches, and a delightful cuisine. While it seems to have been forgotten by the modern world, it used to be the heavenly refuge for the Empress of Austria, Ernest Hemingway, and other important names from the past century.

Friuli-Venezia Giulia is an autonomous region with nearly 40 municipalities and four spoken languages: Italian, German, Slovenian, and the local language, Friulian, plus Venetian dialects. The most important cities are Triste (the capital) and Udine. Trieste is a historical port city dating from the Austro-Hungarian Empire, with gorgeous beaches and architectural gems from the period.

Pixabay

Udine is in the countryside, about an hour by car from Trieste, and uniquely blends Austrian and Italian architecture. Additionally, the city has a range of local wines like Pinot Grigio, Friulano, Schioppettino, and Refosco. Udine has a dynamic cultural life, offering plenty of museums, churches, and castles, along with festivals and cultural events all year.

Best Things To Do

Albeit small, Friuli-Venezia Giulia is packed with interesting things to do. The best part about being small is that the main attractions are easily reachable by car from the capital. Still, since Trieste is the capital, it’s worth spending time there. The city is famous for its 19th-century cafes, including the Antico Cafe San Marco, where James Joyce and Umberto Eco once enjoyed their coffees.

Trieste may be the region’s capital, but Udine earned the title of culinary capital. The Udinese cuisine symbolises the “cucina friulana” with local cheeses like Montalsano and smoked ricotta, salami cooked in vinegar, and sweet-stuffed pasta.

Pixabay

Cividale del Friuli is only 74km from Trieste, and it’s almost like a time capsule from the 8th-century Lombard duchy, though its origins date back to the Roman times of Julius Caesar. It’s a must-see for history and architecture lovers. The Oratorio of Santa Maria in Valle portrays Greek-Byzantine frescoes.

The city of Aquileia is even closer to the capital, only 51km. It’s easily accessible but rarely remembered by tourists, including Italians. Still, it has well-preserved mosaics from the Roman Empire inside the Basilica di Santa Maria Assunta. However, those looking for sandy resorts by the Adriatic Sea should head to Sistiana, Grado, or Lignano Sabbiadoro. During the winter, Alpine cities like Tramonti and Frisano, part of the UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Meduna Valley, are the most sought-after.