Best Crypto Casinos (No KYC) | Top 5 Bitcoin Casino Sites – Rated By Experts

Don’t you get instant access to your winnings? Then, it’s time to switch your online gambling platform. Crypto casinos offer lightning-fast transaction speeds, allowing you to access your winnings instantly. You don’t have to wait for anyone to use your money. These casinos eliminate the need for financial intermediaries like banks to facilitate instant payouts.

In the broader world of crypto casinos, are you confused about which is the best one? Don’t worry, we will help you find the best one. We have compiled a list of the best crypto casinos in the industry, helping you choose the one that suits you the best.

Top Winning Crypto Gambling Sites

CASINOS BEST FOR RATINGS 7Bit Casino Best Overall Crypto Casino 4.9/5⭐ BitStarz Most Trusted Bitcoin Casino 4.9/5⭐ MIRAX Casino New Online Crypto Casino 4.8/5⭐ KatsuBet Crypto Casino with Daily Cashback Offers 4.8/5⭐ Thunderpick Best Live Dealer games 4.6/5⭐

Best Crypto Casinos in 2025 – Rated and Reviewed

✔️Key Features

License: Curacao eGaming Commission

Curacao eGaming Commission Owner: Dama N.V

Dama N.V Number of Games: 7,000+

7,000+ Payment Options: MasterCard, Neosurf, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Binance Coin

7Bit casino is a retro-styled crypto gambling site that was established in 2014 with a valid authorization from the Curacao Gaming Authority. The combination of fiat payment options and cryptocurrency options appeals to both newbies and seasoned gamblers.

The casino site features an impressive game library, catering to different kinds of gamblers. The game library of 7Bit comprises slot machines, scratch cards, live dealers, blackjack, roulette, poker, instant wins, and specialty games. Most of the live dealer games are offered by platforms like Ezugi and Pragmatic Play.

To resolve the queries and concerns of players, 7Bit offers a robust and responsive customer support team.

🏅7Bit Bonuses and Promotions

If you are in search of extensive bonuses and promotions, 7Bit has something for you. The wide selection of bonuses and promotions is always an attraction of 7Bit.

Welcome Bonus – New players will get a chance to claim 325% up to 5.25 BTC and 250 free spins.

1st deposit match bonus – 100% match of up to 100 free spins and 1.5 BTC

2nd deposit match bonus – 75% match of up to 100 free spins and 1.25 BTC

3rd deposit match bonus – 50% match of up to 1.5 BTC.

4th deposit match bonus – 100% match of up to 50 free spins and 1 BTC

Other Promotions

VIP Spring Offer – 100 free spins on Clover Bonanza

Wednesday Reload Bonus offer – Get up to 100 free spins on Diamond Hits

New Game Offer – 45 free spins on Fortune Bells

Deposit a minimum of 0.3 mBTC and get up to 50 free spins as a Telegram offer

BTC Exclusive Bonus offer – 75 free spins on Elvis Frog in Vegas

Telegram Friday Offer – 111 free spins

Weekly Cashback Offer – Deposit a minimum of 5.5 mBTC and receive up to 20% cashback

Friday Offer – 111 free spins on Sticky Fruit Machines

Weekend Offer – Deposit 0.385 mBTC and get up to 99 free spins on Kraken’s Hunger

Monday Reload Offer – 25% and 50 free spins on Fire Lightning

Telegram Sunday Offer – Deposit a minimum of 0.48 mBTC and get up to 66 free spins

>>>7Bit Casino – Enjoy 325% up to 5.25 BTC + 250 Free Spins!!!

✔️Key Features

Year: 2014

2014 License: Curacao eGaming Commission

Curacao eGaming Commission Games: 6,500+

6,500+ Payment Options: Bitcoin, Visa, Google Pay, Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, Litecoin, Ethereum

BitStarz is one of the most heard names in the crypto gambling realm, attracting more and more players by offering unique features. With more than 5,000 games, including popular titles and crypto-friendly jackpots, BitStarz caters to a wide range of gamblers.

Players at BitStarz can cash out their winnings instantly, thanks to the integration of over 500+ cryptocurrencies. Apart from Bitcoin, players can use numerous other crypto tokens, such as Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, Tether, Cardano, and Binance Coin.

BitStarz also stands out for its professional and responsive support team and smooth user experience. The customer service team will be available round the clock.

🏅BitStarz Bonuses and Promotions

Welcome Bonus – New players at BitStarz are greeted with 5 BTC and 180 free spins.

First deposit match: 100% up to 1 BTC plus 180 free spins

Second deposit match: 50% up to 1 BTC

Third deposit match: 50% up to 2 BTC

Fourth deposit match: 100% up to 1 BTC

>>>BitStarz – Claim $500 or 5 BTC + 180 Free Spins!!

Other Bonuses

Monday Reload Bonus – 50% up to $300

Wednesday Free Spins – Up to 200 free spins

Slot Wars – €5,000 & 5,000 free spins

Mommy Money Level Up Adventure – $50,000 + $20,000 cash

Table Wars – Prize pool of €10,000

$10,000 Plinko Tournament

✔️Key Features

Year: 2022

2022 License: Curacao eGaming Commission

Curacao eGaming Commission Minimum Deposit: $10

$10 Languages: English, Turkish, Spanish, Russian, Japanese, Portuguese

MIRAX Casino is a well-designed and easy-to-navigate crypto-friendly casino site that holds authorization from the Curacao Gaming Authority. You can simply register with MIRAX Casino Casino by just providing your name, email address, and contact information. There aren’t any stringent identity verification requirements.

MIRAX Casino excels by offering a wide range of games. With over 9,000 casino games, there is something for everyone.

The banking section features both fiat payment options and cryptocurrency payment options. Popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Tether, and many more tokens are available at MIRAX Casino. Additionally, fiat options like Sofort, Visa, Neteller, Piastrix, and many more options are also available.

🏅MIRAX Bonuses and Promotions

MIRAX Casino Casino is loaded with lucrative bonuses and promotions.

Welcome Bonus – New players can claim the welcome bonus of 5 BTC and 150 free spins.

1st: 100% match bonus up to 1.5 BTC and 100 free spins

2nd: 75% match bonus up to 1.25 BTC and 50 free spins

3rd: 50% match bonus up to 1.25 BTC.

4th: 100% match bonus up to 1 BTC.

Other Bonuses

New Game Bonus – Get up to 45 free spins on Fortune Bells

Monday Reload Bonus – Claim up to 0.006 BTC and 50 free spins on Hottest 666 by BGaming

Wednesday Reload Bonus – Claim up to 100 free spins on Golden Destiny by BSG. Bonus code: WEDNESDAY

Highroller Cashback – Spent 0.024 BTC a day and get up to 15% cashback

BTC Exclusive Bonus – Claim up to 75 free spins on Elvis Frog in Vegas by Bgaming

Thursday Lootbox Bonus – Deposit a minimum of 0.0003 BTC and you can get up to 100 free spins on Wilds of Fortune by BSG.

Weekend Free Spins – Deposit a minimum of 0.00012 BTC and get up to 33 free spins on Purple Pills by Mascot

>>>MIRAX Casino – Score 325% up to 5 BTC or $6000 + 200 Free Spins

✔️Key Features

Year: 2020

2020 License: Curacao eGaming Commission

Curacao eGaming Commission Payout Percentage: 93.17%

93.17% Welcome Bonus: 5 BTC and 200 free spins

KatsuBet is a fast payout online crypto casino platform that offers players a wide selection of games and bonuses. The game library ranges from slots and tables to jackpots and live dealers. You can choose any game that suits you the best. All the games at KatsuBet come from the biggest and most reputable casino game providers.

When you look into the payment section of KatsuBet, you will find plenty of options, including traditional options and cryptocurrency options. The cryptocurrency payment options allow you to get access to your winnings as soon as possible. Popular cryptocurrencies available at KatsuBet are Bitcoin, Tether, and Litecoin.

🏅KatsuBet Bonuses and Promotions

KatsuBet is renowned for its extensive bonus offerings.

Welcome Bonus – You can claim a welcome bonus of 325% up to 5 BTC and 200 free spins.

1st deposit match: 100% up to 1.5 BTC and 100 free spins

2nd deposit match: 75% up to 1.25 BTC and 100 free spins

3rd deposit match: 50% up to 1.25 BTC

4th deposit match: 100% up to 1 BTC

Welcome Highroller Bonus – You can claim 50% of up to 0.036 BTC by depositing a minimum of 0.0024 BTC. Use the bonus code: HIGHROLLER

Other Bonus Offers

BTC Exclusive Offer – Deposit 0.00042 BTC and claim 75 free spins on Elvis Frog in Vegas. Bonus code: BTC75

New Game Offer – Claim up to 45 free spins on Fortune Bells. Use the bonus code: FORTUNE

Get 25% as a Monday Reload Bonus of up to 50 free spins and 0.0006 BTC. Bonus code: LUCKYMONDAY

Make a deposit in BTC and claim up to 100 free spins as a Wednesday Free Spins Bonus. Bonus code: WEDNESDAY

Up to 10% Daily Cashback bonus

Birthday Bonus

Thursday Loot Boxes – Claim up to 100 free spins. Use the bonus code: MYLUCKYBOX

Weekend Bonus

>>>KatsuBet – Get 325% up to 5 BTC + 150 Free Spins

Thunderpick

✔️Key Features

Year: 2017

2017 License: Curacao eGaming Commission

Curacao eGaming Commission Number of Games: 4,000+

4,000+ Languages: English, Spanish, French, Turkish, Portuguese, Russian, Chinese

Thunderpick is a crypto-only online gambling site, where you can withdraw your winnings only by using cryptocurrencies. While it is a crypto-only casino platform, you can use traditional payment options, such as Visa, Google Pay, and Apple Pay, to purchase cryptocurrencies from within the casino site.

When it comes to games, Thunderpick boasts over 5,000 games from top-tier game providers in the industry. The game library of Thunderpick comprises tables like blackjack, roulette, and poker, slot machines, and live dealers.

In addition to games and payment options, Thunderpick excels at customer support too. The 24/7 customer service helps players to resolve their queries and concerns.

🏅Thunderpick Bonuses and Promotions

Thunderpick offers plenty of bonuses and promotions to enhance the overall gaming experience of players.

Welcome Bonus

100% Casino 1st Deposit Bonus of up to €2,000.

100% Sports 1st Deposit Bonus of up to €600.

Other Bonus Offers and Promotions

Drops and Wins – €2,000,000 in prizes

Thunderpick Giveaway – Up to €8,000.

Thunder Race – Up to €3,000.

You can refer your friend and earn additional rewards.

Monthly Loyalty Bonuses.

VIP Club

Depositing and Withdrawing at Crypto Casinos

You got a better understanding of the best crypto casinos in the industry. Now it’s time to learn the most important aspect of online gambling–deposits and withdrawals.

Depositing refers to the process of funding your casino account to play your favorite games. There are many methods available to fund your casino account. Let’s explore it in the coming section.

On the other hand, withdrawals refer to the process of cashing out your winnings in the form of money from your casino account. Similar to deposits, there are many options available to withdraw your money or winnings.

At a crypto casino, depositing and withdrawing are relatively easy and quick.

Once you create a casino account, you will be given a unique wallet address for each deposit. You just have to copy the wallet address and send your cryptocurrency from your crypto exchange by pasting the wallet address on the exchange. Your money will be transferred to your casino account within a few minutes.

Similar to deposits, withdrawals at crypto casinos are relatively simple. Navigate to the cashier section of your casino account, where you can see the withdrawal options. Click the withdrawal button, and in the upcoming field, enter your wallet address. Once you enter your wallet address, request the payout. Most crypto casinos process the withdrawal request within an hour. Since there are no intermediaries like banks, the transaction will be processed as quickly as possible.

Crypto casinos are renowned for their lightning-fast transaction speeds. These casinos leverage blockchain technology to facilitate transactions, ensuring the safety of player funds. Since the withdrawals at crypto casinos are faster and safer, you will get instant access to your winning amount.

However, make sure to double-check your wallet address before proceeding with transactions. Crypto payments are irreversible and cannot be reverted once the transaction is completed.

Use crypto coins with fast confirmation speeds, as some cryptocurrencies may face network congestion at sometimes. You can go for Litecoin, Tether, Tron, or Ripple instead of Bitcoin.

Final Words On Best Crypto Casinos

Crypto casinos have numerous advantages over traditional online casinos. However, it is crucial to consider several factors when choosing a crypto gambling site. Since there are countless options available, it is not easy to find the safest and reliable crypto casino. All the casino sites listed here are the best crypto casinos you can ever find in the world. Choose any of these platforms and start your online gambling today.