Benue residents protest insecurity, demand government action

…Senator Moro Expresses Concern Over Rising Kidnappings, Killings

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

OTUKPO— Residents of Otukpo, the headquarters of Benue South Senatorial District, took to the streets on Tuesday in a massive protest against the escalating cases of kidnappings and killings in the area.

Chanting war songs and making demands, the angry protesters blocked major roads, disrupting movement into the town from other parts of the state.

Although the demonstration remained peaceful, the protesters insisted on urgent government intervention and called on security agencies to restore safety to their communities.

“Otukpo Is No Longer Safe” – Protesters Cry Out

A youth leader among the protesters lamented the worsening security situation, accusing authorities of failing in their duty to protect lives and property.

“Otukpo is no longer safe. We cannot sleep with our two eyes closed. Our communities are under constant attack by armed men, yet no arrests are made. People are fleeing their homes out of fear. Just yesterday, a man known as Akatu Onche (Okakpo ka Achumedo) was shot, and he died this morning. How long will this continue?” he said.

Reacting to the protests, Senate Minority Leader and Benue South Senatorial District representative, Senator Abba Moro, expressed deep concern over the rising insecurity in the region.

In a statement released by his Media Adviser, Emmanuel John, Senator Moro condemned the attacks and urged authorities to take immediate action.

“Senator Moro is greatly worried about the increasing insecurity in Otukpo and strongly condemns the recent killings and kidnappings. The perpetrators are doing a great disservice to Otukpo, which is the headquarters of the Idoma nation.

“He calls on the government at all levels and security agencies to fulfill their constitutional duties by tracking down those responsible and preventing further attacks.”

The senator also reaffirmed the rights of Nigerians to live freely without fear, urging security agencies to prioritize the safety of citizens.

Extending his condolences to the families of those killed and wishing the kidnapped victims a safe return, Senator Moro called for collective action to combat the insecurity threatening the region.

The protests underscore growing frustrations among residents, who say they can no longer tolerate government inaction while lives are being lost daily.