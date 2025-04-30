Baba-Ahmed’s Exit: Sack redundant aides, ministers now, HURIWA tells President Tinubu

By Chioma Obinna

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to immediately sack redundant presidential aides and ministers, describing the current structure of the administration as wasteful, unproductive, and insensitive to the economic realities of Nigerians.



The civil rights advocacy group made this demand in response to recent comments by Mallam Hakeem Baba-Ahmed who resigned as Special Adviser on Political Matters to Vice President Kashim Shettima, citing redundancy and lack of engagement in his role.



In a press statement signed by the group’s National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, HURIWA expressed deep concern over what it described as “flagrant abuse of public funds” through the retention of aides and appointees who contribute little or nothing to national governance.



“President Tinubu must take a decisive step in cutting down the bloated cost of governance by immediately sacking redundant aides and ministers, especially those who have become liabilities to the country.



“It is morally reprehensible that over 60 individuals parade themselves as presidential aides, many of whom do not have any defined responsibilities but continue to receive fat salaries and allowances at the expense of over 133 million Nigerians living in multidimensional poverty.”



Citing Baba-Ahmed’s candid interview with Arise Television, the group noted that his decision to step down was an indictment of the presidency’s inefficiency and nepotism-driven appointments.



“There was not much to do. I was not used to sitting idle, and there was a lot to be done. I couldn’t just be collecting salaries and just sit down and do nothing,” Baba-Ahmed stated.

HURIWA commended his “courage and integrity” and urged other political office holders to emulate such a stand.



“This rare honesty by Baba-Ahmed underscores the rot in the system. Many aides, especially in the Vice President’s office, are redundant. They practically do nothing and yet draw salaries and allowances every month. Some haven’t been to the office in months, preferring instead to jet-set between Dubai, the UK, and the US.”



HURIWA listed over 60 aides currently attached to the presidency, noting that many were appointed for “political patronage” rather than national service. They include special assistants on logistics, housekeeping, photography, catering, and even teleprompter management.



“We have people who wear beautiful identity cards as staff of Aso Rock but are in actual fact redundant. They are fed all day with taxpayers’ money, while millions go to bed hungry. This is wickedness disguised as governance.



“The Presidency alone has aides with titles like Senior Special Assistant on School Feeding, Special Assistant on Visual Communication, Personal Assistant on Videography, and several others who are effectively jobless. This is an insult to Nigerians.”



HURIWA urged President Tinubu to emulate global best practices in public governance, noting that even world powers like the USA, UK, and Japan maintain leaner administrative structures.



“In advanced democracies, presidents and prime ministers work with a handful of efficient aides. The US President had only one Press Secretary, yet Nigeria has three presidential advisers on media and dozens more on communications-related tasks.”



“What is the justification for appointing over a dozen media aides when the nation borrows to buy computers?” HURIWA queried.



The association also condemned the N10 billion solar project at the Villa, describing it as “a luxury for the few while the masses languish in darkness.”



“Mr. President, this is not governance. This is extravagance. You must trim your bloated team and return the presidency to a lean, efficient engine of national leadership.



“The administration must stop rewarding loyalty with public funds. Ministries are populated by absentee ministers campaigning for 2027. Advisers are idle. Aides are jobless but overpaid. This is not sustainable. President Tinubu must rise to the occasion. Nigeria cannot afford this anymore.”