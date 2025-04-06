Baba-Ahmed resigned as VP adviser for self-interest, Kaduna group alleges

Hakeem Baba-Ahmed

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – A northern socio-political group, the Kaduna Solidarity Vanguard (KSV), has stated that the recent resignation of Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed as Special Adviser on Politics to Vice President Kashim Shettima raises important questions about political consistency and public accountability.

The group described the resignation as a strategic decision, suggesting it reflects broader trends in the country’s political landscape, where public service roles are sometimes influenced by shifting political dynamics.

In a statement signed by its chairman, Lawal Tanimu, KSV expressed concern over what it described as a pattern of alignment with political power after elections, despite earlier public positions that appeared to challenge the status quo.

The group questioned the motivations behind accepting the advisory role, suggesting it may not have aligned with long-term commitments to regional development.

KSV also highlighted the limited budgetary allocation of ₦36 billion to the Vice President’s office as a possible indicator of reduced political influence, which, in their view, may have influenced the timing of the resignation.

The group further noted that Dr Baba-Ahmed’s return to public commentary as an activist warrants reflection on the consistency of public messaging, especially when transitioning from official responsibilities back to advocacy.

The statement urged citizens, particularly in the North, to be thoughtful and discerning in their support for public figures, emphasising the importance of transparency, accountability, and long-term commitment to regional development.

The statement read: “The Kaduna Solidarity Vanguard wishes to address the recent resignation of Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed from his position as Special Adviser on Politics to Vice President Kashim Shettima.

“While the decision has received mixed reactions, we believe it highlights deeper issues that merit attention in our public discourse.

“Dr Baba-Ahmed’s political journey raises broader concerns about alignment and re-alignment in Nigerian politics, particularly when public service roles follow or precede strong advocacy positions.

“His decision to take up the role after the 2023 elections, despite previous criticisms of the system, invites scrutiny and reflection on how political appointments are perceived by the public.

“With the Vice President’s office receiving a budgetary allocation of ₦36 billion, the context of political influence within the administration is also worth examining.

“We note that his resignation appears to coincide with perceptions of reduced space for policy influence, and we consider it important to ask whether such developments played a role in this decision.

“As he re-engages in public commentary, it is essential that his advocacy is consistent with a long-term commitment to the welfare of the region and the nation as a whole.

“We call on northern citizens to remain vigilant and critically assess the positions of all public figures. Support should be guided by demonstrated commitment to transparency, accountability, and meaningful service to the people.”